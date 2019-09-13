Hastings High School athletic director Trent Hanson announced the hiring of Jason Gergen as the Raiders’ new boys and girls alpine ski coach on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Gergen -- a HHS graduate and former Raider alpine skier -- replaces long-time head coach Jim Peine, who retired after this last season.

Peine consistently took individuals and teams to the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik and the Raiders always finished at or near the top of the Metro East Conference.

“Jim was a fantastic contributor to our alpine programs for well over a decade,” Hanson said about Peine. “He is a great ambassador for the sport, a great partner for local ski areas, and certainly provided a dynamite experience for our Raiders skiers of all ability levels.”

Gergen graduated from HHS and Hamline University. While skiing for the Raiders, Gergen competed at state twice. Previously he was the head coach of Burnsville alpine skiing, served as a ski instructor at Welch Village and most recently was an assistant under Peine with the Raiders.