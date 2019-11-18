With the deer gun season upon us, another year of renewing celebrated traditions begins. Some traditions go back to our earliest hunting memories while others just kind of happen and become part of the hunt.

My earliest hunting memory goes back to when I wasn’t even old enough to carry a gun. The Beck boys in the house had to serve at least one year in the apprentice program with my father. We all had to go through this initiation in order to earn the right and privilege to carry our own gun. It basically meant sitting alongside Dad in order to wake him up if any deer were sighted. I’m not sure how, but my dad could fall asleep at the drop of a hat. I have always wondered how many deer got past him when we were old enough to hunt on our own.

The first year of carrying a gun came with the tradition where my three brothers and I had to each ask our Grandpa Wally if we could borrow his single-shot 16-gauge shotgun and some shells. The old gun was about the same age as Grandpa and it had seen many deer seasons. It was and still is a crude weapon of limited range and ability, but when you’re 12 years old and about to embark on your first deer season, you looked at that old pumpkin shooter like it was a gift from Daniel Boone himself. (In a semi-related story, I shot a turkey with it last spring).

Another great tradition was Grandpa Wally’s whistle. It was his way to send “a text.” If you heard a shot, then the whistle, you knew that Grandpa Wally needed help. If it was just the whistle, well that just meant that he wanted you to come and you where either going to move to a new spot or head for the truck and call it a day. I don’t know what ever happened to that dang whistle but it sure saved my Grandpa a lot of steps.

I have many more memories and traditions that I have just shared with you but they are the ones that come to mind when I think about my early years as a deer hunter. In relation to that, there is one thing that I think about every hunting season: I envision a huge buck lumbering towards me at the crack of day break. Honest to goodness, I have had that vision for almost 50 years now and this year is no different. In all of those years, it has never come true. I guess that makes it my longest running tradition.