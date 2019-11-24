My hunting schedule and the printing deadlines could not be further apart. Even with today’s technology I can’t “electronically mail” an article in. Someday a cell tower might get installed in the corner of “up north” where I hunt, but for now, you and I have to settle for the opening day report of the Wisconsin deer gun season to be on tape delay.

Even though I will be away hunting, I am still contractually obligated to supply an outdoor story and that’s exactly what I intend to do. It’s a great story because every deer hunter can relate to “firsts”: a first car, a first kiss, a first job, or most importantly, a first deer.

I missed my first buck when I was 12 years old. I was using Grandpa Wally’s single shot so it was a one-and-done encounter. It was a long, long time ago but I can remember it like it was last week. It stung when it happened and it still does, a little. The experience got me ready for the next time it would happen, which was two years later.

By the time I was 14 years old and entering my third gun season, I graduated from Grandpa Wally’s single-shot 16 gauge to a 12-gauge Remington pump that held five shots. I remembered thinking that I could now shoot several deer in a single encounter. It didn’t matter that I had yet to harvest my first deer, in my mind I imagined that I could now stack up deer like cordwood.

So there I was, sitting by myself with my new shotgun, waiting for any deer to come by. I wasn’t in it for a big buck, I was in it to get my first deer, any deer. Oh, and about that “new” shotgun? Yeah, not so much. It was used and it was beat up, but it was mine and that made it the coolest gun ever made. After sitting quietly in the woods for about three hours, I finally got the chance to see if the gun was good enough and if I was good enough to harvest a deer.

A doe had slipped down the hillside in front of me and was standing perfectly broadside about only 50 yards away. I shouldered my gun slowly so as not to give away my position. My first shot boomed throughout the valley that I was in but nothing else happened. The deer just stood there. I racked another shell and fired again with the exact same result. Nothing happened. The deer didn’t flinch. Four times I fired and nothing happened. My confidence was all but gone and I only had one more chance to become a deer hunter. If I had known who St. Hubert was at the time, I would have begged for help and guidance from the patron Saint of Hunters.

It seemed like the shots echoed up and down that valley forever. When it finally quieted down, five empty shotgun shells lay around my boots. For years after that, one empty shotgun shell casing had a permanent home on my bedroom dresser. Why only one shell to remember my first deer? I wasn’t going to display the misses.