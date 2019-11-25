No snow in yards and driveways across Hastings does not mean there’s no snow at Hyland Park, where the Raider nordic ski teams have practiced since their season started on Nov. 11.

Hastings brings back junior Linnea Urban and senior Trevor Caflisch -- who both qualified for the state meet last season -- as team captains.

They are joined by returners: Emma (junior) and Abigail (freshman) Bratvold, eighth grader Elise Atkins, eighth grader Jordan Doughty, freshman Molly Caturia, eighth grader Eve Lawson, junior Kyle Stolz, junior Sam Rabaey, sophomore Tommy Siebenaler, junior Gabe Sanchez and eighth grader Josiah Trost.

With the amount of returning experienced skiers for the Raiders, head coach John Dewall has high hopes for his teams.

“Would like to see both the boys and girls go after the conference title, we’ve got the people,” he said.

Last year both teams finished as runner-ups in the Metro East Conference.

Dewall also said that a large number of the kids out for nordic this year -- about 30 in total evenly split between the boys and girls -- took part in summer nordic training programs. Also, many of them are in shape from running cross-country in the fall.

Like in cross-country, Dewall said the main goal is to qualify as many individuals for the state meet as possible. While qualifying is the important part, Dewall also has lofty goals for Urban and Caflisch if they are able to make it back to state. He said Urban could place in the top-5 and that he would like to see Caflisch finish in the top-25.

The Raiders’ first competition is on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Lake Elmo Park Reserve, their first MEC meet of the year.