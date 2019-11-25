The Hastings Raiders alpine ski teams underwent one major change during the offseason before the 2019-2020 season, long-time head coach Jim Peine stepped down and assistant Jason Gergen took over the program. However, besides that both teams are almost identical to last year’s as they return numerous contributors including two state meet qualifiers in senior Sam Molitor and freshman Aaron Herber.

Gergen is a 1992 Hastings graduate who was an alpine skier through high school and competed at the state meet his junior and senior years. After graduation, he spent one year as an assistant for the Raiders and another as the head coach in Burnsville before taking a long hiatus from the sport. He recently got back into skiing and spent last year as an assistant under Peine. Don’t expect to see a major departure from how Peine ran things.

“I don’t foresee any changes,” Gergen said. “Obviously every coach has a little different style and a different way of communicating things but no, the schedules will all stay the same and my focus will be on making sure all the kids are involved and having fun. If they can have some success along the way that will be the bonus.”

Alexa Kimmes was the only senior who graduated last year while eighth grader Abigail Pelava, freshman Taylor Pelava, eighth grader Mallory Karnick and seniors Nicole Reents and Miranda Ries all return for the girls. Then on the boys’ team, joining Molitor and Herber in returning are eighth grader Jackson Reents, senior Thomas Karnick and sophomores Caleb Kimmes and Charlie Millhollin.

“Last year was a lot of unknowns both with the girls and boys,” Gergen said. “The girls were consistent and the boys won the (Metro East) conference and two (who return), Sam Molitor and Aaron Herber, went to state and Jackson Reents missed it by one spot. So this year we’re going to build off of what we started last year with the same core group and hope for a little more success.”

With so much experience returning for the winter, Gergen said it is reasonable to set some high goals.

“For the team, realistically for the boys to repeat as conference champions. I think for the girls it will be gaining more experience and being competitive in the conference,” he said. “Then really, I’d like to see, whether it’s team or individual participants, advance to the state meet. I think it’s definitely a realistic goal for a few of the kids, and if we could bring either of the teams that would be wonderful.”

Right now they are doing dry-land training while they wait for the ski slopes to open up. Gergen said they anticipate to be able to start training on snow on Monday, Dec. 2. The Raiders practice at Welch Village and many of their meets are held there.

Hastings’ first meet is Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Welch Village. That is their only meet in December but starting in January they have about two per week before sections at the start of February and the state meet on Feb. 12.