The Hastings Raiders boys’ and girls’ nordic ski teams competed in their first races of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve. Both teams started the winter off strong as the boys took first with 470 points ahead of Henry Sibley while the girls were second with 446 points behind Mahtomedi in the first Metro East Conference race. The boys took the top three spots and had four skiers in the top-10 while the girls had two in the top three.

Senior Trevor Caflisch won the boys’ race with a time of 18 minutes, 7 seconds, almost a full minute ahead of junior teammate Kyle Stolz in second (19:12) and junior Sam Rabey in third (19:20). Junior Emma Bratvold was the runner-up for the girls with a time of 20:19 and freshman Abby Bratvold was third in 21:36.

For the boys, sophomore Tommy Siebenaler took eighth with a time of 20:07, eighth grader Josiah Trost finished 21st in 23:58 and sophomore Eric Barber placed 30th (25:27). Rounding out the girls was eighth grader Elise Atkins who took 11th with a time of 25:50, freshman Molly Caturia finished 19th in 29 minutes and eighth grader Genevieve Lawson placed 25th (30:00). Fellow eighth grader Jordyn Doughty took 30th with a time of 31:39.

Hastings next competes on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Theodore Wirth Park for their second MEC race. Their third race isn’t until Jan. 9.