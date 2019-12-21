It’s the holiday season which brings family and friends together. Speaking of family and friends, it’s time to write about Uncle Frank. For those of you who don’t know, Uncle Frank is not really my uncle; he is my brother-in-law. When I joined my wife’s family, all of the nieces and nephews called him Uncle Frank, so I did too. It doesn’t matter if the two of us are hunting, fishing or just hanging out — I always carry a pen and paper. Something noteworthy happens and I don’t want to forget it. This past fall when Uncle Frank volunteered to ride shotgun on my elk hunt, I knew that I would come home with a story or two about our trip. I did.

In the months, weeks and days that preceded our trip, whenever I talked to Uncle Frank, I always quizzed him about his elk calling. I asked him again and again if he knew how to cow call and use a bugle tube. His answer was always the same: “I’ll put ‘em in front of you. You just worry about shootin’ ‘em.” He said that with such confidence that I looked forward to hearing him call and I thought that I might pick up some tips too.

We were on our first hunt of our trip when we walked into a basin and I asked Uncle Frank to throw out a locator bugle. That’s a non-aggressive call that will often elicit a response from real bulls. When he had the call oriented upside down in his mouth I thought that he was just joking, but when he barely produced a sound from the call, I knew he wasn’t fooling around. I almost had a meltdown right then and there. We had just spent 18 hours together in the truck over that past two days and I could have used that time to teach him everything that he needed to know about elk calling. In reality, Uncle Frank only knew one thing about elk calling and that was that he couldn’t do it.

There was one morning when we woke up at 5 a.m. to find that the popup camper door was wide open and the very cool and fresh mountain air was streaming in. Uncle Frank wasn’t sure who was responsible, but when I said that was probably why the camper was so cold he went Captain Obvious on me. I responded that part of the elk hunting experience is to have an open-door policy in camp. I can’t repeat what Uncle Frank’s said in response to that, but it did include something like: “How can you possibly be in a good mood after such a cold night of sleep?”

The last story that I have space for happened at the end of a long and hot afternoon hunt. To get to our spot, we drove a four-wheeler a couple of miles on a gravel road, then maybe three or four more miles through some open pastures and stopped on a steep basin to walk from that point on. We were in the middle of nowhere with no one else around for miles. By the time we made our way back to the four-wheeler, it was dark, really dark. With Uncle Frank driving, we headed towards camp and after about a quarter-mile, I told Uncle Frank that someone was behind us. He pulled over to let whoever it was pass us. When it became obvious that no one was there, I cannot print exactly what Uncle Frank said, but I can tell you that he asked me: “I suppose you think that’s funny?” When someone says that, it only makes it funnier.

I didn’t bag an elk, and at times it was a frustrating hunting with Uncle Frank, but it sure was a lot of fun. The highest compliment I can make regarding the experience is to simply say: “I’d do it again.”