As we near the end of 2019, the hunting seasons are winding down. It seems like once we got to the white-tailed rut in late October, time went into warp drive. I have yet to write about the best hunt of the year but before I do that, let me tell you about a couple of near misses that led up to it.

About a week before I had a really nice buck blow by my stand, but I didn’t shoot him because he didn’t slow down long enough for me to get a good shot. He was a very heavy bodied eight-pointer that came within 20 yards of my stand, twice. The first time he was cruising after a doe and the second time he was running off a smaller buck that was trying to make time with his doe. Either way, he wasn’t the least concerned with getting his picture taken with me.

The other great encounter was so frustrating that just talking about it gets me fired up about the deer that foiled my hunt. I had a doe in front of me at 20 yards when a wide-antlered buck stepped out of the brush. He was at 40 yards and facing me so there was no chance to get a shot off. I would have bet my bow that the buck would come closer to check out the doe standing between us and then I would get my chance to shoot. Turns out, it was a good thing that there wasn’t anyone there to bet with because I would have lost. That darn doe turned and ran right past the shooter buck. Together they both ran right out of my life.

Although it was great to see those two shooter bucks, it was also maddening not to get a crack at them. As each new hunting day came and went, so did my chances. Every hunt felt like another wasted chance and the pressure was building. Certainly I wasn’t close to giving up, but I was starting to wonder if it was going to happen for me this year.

It was a November afternoon when “HE” stepped out of the brush 20 yards away from me. He was looking out into the field where a doe stood feeding 100 yards away. By the time that I was able to get ready to take a shot, the doe was already in his sights and there was no stopping him. It was hard to watch the buck go but the timing just wasn’t right.

The buck trotted out to the doe, nosed her back end, and then did the unthinkable. The buck turned and started walking toward me. I got set in the spot where I expected to get my shot and I waited for him to walk into position. When he was perfectly broadside, I mouthed out a subtle doe bleat. The buck came to a complete stop in a perfect shooting position for me.

Sure it’s always good to be lucky and I’ll take that any time but in this case, I think there is also something to be said about when it’s just meant to be.