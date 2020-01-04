It happens at the end of every year: television shows pay tribute to the “friends we said goodbye to” over the past 12 months. That got me thinking about the one “friend” that I said goodbye to in May but haven’t told you about, until now.

It was my Pro Team 175 TXW Tracker. Oh come on, you knew I was talking about my boat, right? It was a bittersweet event and it wasn’t a snap decision. On one hand, I was getting a brand new sleek boat with an outboard motor so powerful that I would almost double my top-end speed. On the other hand, I was giving up a boat that I had worked a second job to purchase. At the time, I considered it to be the boat of my dreams. You’ve seen those old Westerns where the cowboy is way too fond of his horse. It was kind of the same thing for me. If you own a boat and don’t feel that way, you really don’t use your boat enough.

Before I introduce you to the new and improved model, it’s important to properly pay tribute to the Tracker. I kept some crazy thorough notes so I can back up everything that I am telling you.

For example, the Tracker was responsible for 144 musky catches. That easily out distances the Swamp Runner, its predecessor, which tallied 117.

I wish I knew how many walleyes and crappies passed through the Tracker’s livewell. Maybe another way to say it is that I wish I knew how many Friday night fish fries I had thanks to the Tracker. Of course the answer to that would be A LOT.

Other statistics and numbers to share with you are: I took 228 musky outings with the Tracker and I fished 1,137 hours in the Tracker. If I want to, I could even tell you how many muskies I hooked and lost before I got ‘em in the boat but I don’t want to relive those sour moments. The most important number that I can brag about is the number of times that the Tracker left me stranded on the water: zero.

As I drove away with my new and improved boat I looked back at the Tracker as if to say “goodbye old friend and thank you for the memories. I will miss you.”

My new boat is … I’ll tell you all about it next week.