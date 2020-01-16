Many state, regional, and city parks have trails available for snowshoeing, and the five locations below also have snowshoe rentals to help people get out for a winter walk.

Willow River State Park near Hudson has trails on the north side of the river for snowshoeing and hiking, as well as several miles of groomed cross country ski trails on the south side of the river. The park added a snowshoe trail this fall that takes visitors to the waterfall for a winter view. Trails have signs that mark which ones are ski only and which ones are snowshoe/hiker friendly. The Nature Center is open as a warming house 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snowshoe rentals can be arranged through the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks by contacting them online at www.willowkinnifriends.org/about-1 , by phone at 715-869-3695, or by email at wrsnowshoe@gmail.com.

Kinnickinnic State Park has red, brown, and blue trails on the east side of the park which are packed and open to snowshoeing, hiking, and pets. A new 2.8 mile trail on the south side of the park was built for snowshoes and is near the Hunter’s East parking lot. The west side trails are groomed for skiing, and snowshoeing is not allowed.

Snowshoe rentals at Kinnickinnic State Park are also handled by the Friends of Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks at the numbers and links listed above.

Afton State Park, north of Hastings, has 12 miles of trails which are open to snowshoeing, hiking, and running, with other trails groomed for skiing only.

Rental snowshoes are available without reservation at the building at the entrance to the park. Cost is $6 per day, and they have toddler, standard, and large sizes available.

Frontenac State Park, between Red Wing and Lake City, has 4.2 miles of ungroomed trails for snowshoeing, although visitors on snowshoes are welcome to walk anywhere in the park except on groomed ski trails.

No reservations are necessary, and snowshoes may be checked out at the entrance station for $6 per day.

The Carpenter Nature Center north of Hastings has no groomed ski trails, so visitors are welcome to walk on any trails. The center plows a walking loop and does not want people to use rental snowshoes on the plowed trail to prevent damage to the snowshoes.

Cost for snowshoe rental at CNC is $5. No reservations are required, however officials recommend calling to check on snow conditions and make sure volunteers are on hand to check out the snowshoes.