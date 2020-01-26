The Frontenac State Park Candlelight Event Party will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the upper parking lot at Frontenac State Park.

Everyone is welcome to participate. The 1-mile trail will be lit with ice candle luminaries and lanterns, and the moon will be almost full that night. The trail is suitable for beginner-level skiers, snowshoers or hikers of all ages.

Snowshoes and skis can be rented or checked out at the park. Call 651-345-3401 in advance to confirm the availability of equipment and to make reservations.

Volunteers will have a bonfire, snacks, drinks, games, and puzzles available for this family-friendly event.

All vehicles need a Minnesota State Parks permit which is available at the park or in advance at mndnr.gov/reservations. Cost is $7 per day or $35 per year. All cross country skiers over the age of 16 also need a Great Minnesota Ski Pass.

In the event of severe weather call park staff at 651-345-3401 or check the visitor alert online at mndnr.gov/candlelight.

For more information, contact Kiki Sonnen, association secretary, at kikisonnen@gmail.com; Brian Schreiber, association president, at schreiberbp@aol.com; or Jake Gaster, park manager, at jake.gaster@state.mn.us.