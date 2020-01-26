The Hastings Raiders boys’ and girls’ nordic ski teams competed in their fourth Metro East Conference meet on Jan. 16 at Elm Creek Park Reserve and finished their regular season in style. The Raider boys’ took first as a team with 483.5 team points, 27.5 points ahead of second-place Tartan. Meanwhile, the Hastings girls finished second by just two points behind Mahtomedi.

Senior Trevor Caflisch was the champion for the boys with a time of 14 minutes, 10 seconds; 22 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher and teammate, junior Kyle Stoltz. In third was fellow junior Sam Rabaey with a time of 14:36. Junior Linnea Urban was the girls’ top finisher in second with a time of 15:34. Right behind her was fellow junior Emma Bratvold with a time of 15:43 and in fourth freshman Abby Bratvold (17:25).

Sophomore Tommy Siebenaler rounded out the top-5 for the boys with a time of 14:40. Eighth grader Josiah Trost took 10th in 16:43, junior Eric Barber finished 15th with a time of 17:24 and freshman Tyler Bushinski placed 31st (20:36). Seventh grader Aidan Stoltz took 41st with a time of 22:33.

The Hastings girls had one more top-10 finisher in eighth grader Elisa Atkins who was ninth with a time of 19:27. Freshman Molly Caturia took 16th in 20:43, eighth grader Eve Lawson finished 19th with a time of 21:37 and fellow eighth grader Jordyn Doughty tied for 23rd (22:38).

This was Hastings’ last meet before the MEC championships at Hyland Park Reserve on Monday, Jan. 27. Sections are also at Hyland Park on Feb. 4 and the state meet is Feb. 13 in Biwabik at Giants Ridge.