The Hastings Raiders boys’ and girls’ alpine ski teams may have a short season in length – this year it’s just six weeks of competition – but during those six weeks they go fast and furious. The Raiders have competed at five meets in just three weeks, starting Jan. 6, and dominated all of them.

The boys’ varsity and JV teams have won two out of three Metro East Conference races and finished second behind Hill-Murray in the third. They also have runner-up finishes at the 45th Welch Invitational and at the Giants Ridge Invitational, but behind Stillwater.

Senior Sam Molitor has finished in the top-5 in every race, including taking first at Giants Ridge (where the state meet is held) and an MEC meet, while eighth grader Jackson Reents has three top-5 finishes. Freshman Aaron Herber finished in the top-10 three times, along with sophomore Charlie Millhollin.

The varsity girls have taken third twice and second once in MEC meets. At the Welch Invitational, the girls tied for fifth and they were second behind Stillwater at the Giants Ridge Invitational. Eighth grader Abbigail Pelava and freshman Mallory Karnick have led the girls all season. Pelava has several top-10 finishes this winter, including eighth and fourth-place finishes in MEC meets and another eighth at Giants Ridge. Karnick has two ninth-place finishes in MeC meets.

This past week, Hastings had their fourth MEC meet at Welch Village on Thursday, Jan. 23. Their last regular season competition is Monday, Jan. 27. Sections are Feb. 5 at Wild Mountain and the state meet is Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.