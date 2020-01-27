SOMERSET, Wis. — The Somerset High School fishing team hosted an ice fishing tournament, bringing an event once again to Bass Lake following a four-year hiatus.

No doubt an ominous winter forecast took a bite out of attendance, but what hearty souls did show up enjoyed some productive fishing and a competitive tournament.

About the time fishermen began drilling holes at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, the temperature was a balmy 23 degrees and the wind was nowhere to be found. By noon, the temperature was closer to 10 degrees and dropping fast aided by a northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph. Adverse winter conditions like subzero temperatures and near white-out conditions tend to dampen elder fishermen’s enthusiasm.

That was not the case that Saturday. Fight your way through the wind and snow to any of the brightly colored ice fishing shelters scattered around the lake that day, unzip the flap and inside you would likely find a good sized school of high schoolers staying warm, not unlike a clown car. A number of area high school teams competed in Saturday’s tournament unfazed by the inclement weather.

At the sign of a flag, a designated fisherman or two would unzip the flap, and either on foot or by snowmobile or ATV, rush to the flag, retrieve the line and either be rewarded with a fish or an empty hook. Rebait and repeat.

There is no shortage of ingenuity in the world of ice fishing and it was all on display . A steady stream of technology including everything from digital fish locators with GPS mapping and wireless wifi to heated tip-ups that keep holes open and can send strikes to your smartphone allowed most competitors to stay warm right up until the moment of truth, “Flag up!”

At the end of the day, Kolton Heinback from Osceola was the adult winner with a total of 53 inches consisting of a 32.5” northern pike and 20.5” largemouth bass that weighed in at a hefty 5.3 pounds.

John Branch took second place with a 20-inch walleye and 30.5 northern pike for a total of 50.5 inches. Bernie Rivard won the panfish competition with a nice 12 inch crappie.