SOMERSET, Wis. — The Somerset High School fishing team hosted an ice fishing tournament, bringing an event once again to Bass Lake following a four-year hiatus.

A number of area businesses got on board to help the Somerset High School fishing team revive the popular ice fishing tournament on Bass Lake. Money raised at the Jan. 18 tournament will go toward paying for hotels and gas for club members to go to the state tournament in Eagle River Feb. 14-15. Photo submitted
A number of area businesses got on board to help the Somerset High School fishing team revive the popular ice fishing tournament on Bass Lake. Money raised at the Jan. 18 tournament will go toward paying for hotels and gas for club members to go to the state tournament in Eagle River Feb. 14-15. Photo submitted

No doubt an ominous winter forecast took a bite out of attendance, but what hearty souls did show up enjoyed some productive fishing and a competitive tournament.

About the time fishermen began drilling holes at 8 a.m. Jan. 18, the temperature was a balmy 23 degrees and the wind was nowhere to be found. By noon, the temperature was closer to 10 degrees and dropping fast aided by a northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
About the time fishermen began drilling holes at 8 a.m. Jan. 18, the temperature was a balmy 23 degrees and the wind was nowhere to be found. By noon, the temperature was closer to 10 degrees and dropping fast aided by a northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia

About the time fishermen began drilling holes at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, the temperature was a balmy 23 degrees and the wind was nowhere to be found. By noon, the temperature was closer to 10 degrees and dropping fast aided by a northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph. Adverse winter conditions like subzero temperatures and near white-out conditions tend to dampen elder fishermen’s enthusiasm.

Fight your way through the wind and snow to any of the brightly colored ice fishing shelters scattered around the lake Jan. 18, unzip the flap and inside you would likely find a good sized school of high schoolers staying warm, not unlike a clown car. Pictured are (back from, left) Bryce Haaf, Mitchel Steele, Kullen Parks, Dawson Parks, Aaron Steele; (front) Joey Alewine and Tyler Haaf. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Fight your way through the wind and snow to any of the brightly colored ice fishing shelters scattered around the lake Jan. 18, unzip the flap and inside you would likely find a good sized school of high schoolers staying warm, not unlike a clown car. Pictured are (back from, left) Bryce Haaf, Mitchel Steele, Kullen Parks, Dawson Parks, Aaron Steele; (front) Joey Alewine and Tyler Haaf. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia

That was not the case that Saturday. Fight your way through the wind and snow to any of the brightly colored ice fishing shelters scattered around the lake that day, unzip the flap and inside you would likely find a good sized school of high schoolers staying warm, not unlike a clown car. A number of area high school teams competed in Saturday’s tournament unfazed by the inclement weather.

At the sign of a flag, a designated fisherman or two would unzip the flap, and either on foot or by snowmobile or ATV, rush to the flag, retrieve the line and either be rewarded with a fish or an empty hook. Rebait and repeat.

Turns out, a cab crammed full of ice fishing gear is the prefect place to roast hot dogs as well. Dean Nissen heated up lunch for his sons Tim (left) and Nick during the fishing tournament on Bass Lake, Saturday, Jan. 18. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
Turns out, a cab crammed full of ice fishing gear is the prefect place to roast hot dogs as well. Dean Nissen heated up lunch for his sons Tim (left) and Nick during the fishing tournament on Bass Lake, Saturday, Jan. 18. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
This tip-up rig uses a cup of charcoal to heat the box and keep both the fly reel and hole ice free. It can also send a location specific strike signal to a smartphone. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
This tip-up rig uses a cup of charcoal to heat the box and keep both the fly reel and hole ice free. It can also send a location specific strike signal to a smartphone. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia

There is no shortage of ingenuity in the world of ice fishing and it was all on display . A steady stream of technology including everything from digital fish locators with GPS mapping and wireless wifi to heated tip-ups that keep holes open and can send strikes to your smartphone allowed most competitors to stay warm right up until the moment of truth, “Flag up!”

At the end of the day, Kolton Heinback from Osceola was the adult winner with a total of 53 inches consisting of a 32.5” northern pike and 20.5” largemouth bass that weighed in at a hefty 5.3 pounds.

John Branch took second place at the Jan. 18 Bass Lake with a 20 inch walleye and 30.5 northern pike for a total of 50.5 inches. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia
John Branch took second place at the Jan. 18 Bass Lake with a 20 inch walleye and 30.5 northern pike for a total of 50.5 inches. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia

John Branch took second place with a 20-inch walleye and 30.5 northern pike for a total of 50.5 inches. Bernie Rivard won the panfish competition with a nice 12 inch crappie.

The Somerset High School fishing team resurrected the popular ice fishing tournament on Bass Lake Jan. 18, 2020. Photo submitted
The Somerset High School fishing team resurrected the popular ice fishing tournament on Bass Lake Jan. 18, 2020. Photo submitted