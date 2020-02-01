We are a little more than a month into 2020 and another first for the year has been accomplished: the winter walleye trip to Red Wing. Fishing the open water of the Mississippi River is an annual event, but it doesn’t have a set calendar date. It just kind of happens when the late deer seasons wind down and shed deer antler hunting hasn’t moved into priority status.

The first walleye outing of the year doesn’t just happen. First off, the gear hasn’t been used since the summer so there is some time and effort required to gather up, inventory and load it into the boat. It’s also likely that before that can happen, I need to unload and store away all of my musky gear because that’s the last thing I did when I had the boat out in October. So you see, there are a lot of moving parts into switching gears and seasons, and if I don’t pay attention, I may forget something. I can tell you from experience that forgetting the dip net for a winter walleye outing on the river only leads to one thing: really cold hands.

One of the reasons that I like to stock up on walleyes is that I was raised in a home where we abstained from eating meat on Fridays during Lent. That was how I was brought up, and the tradition continued into my adult life. It is a practice that forces me to catch enough fish for approximately six Friday fish fries. I don’t think that I could ever let go of that.

This is a long way to get to my point which is that I went to the river to catch some walleyes. It feels great to get back on the water after months of being landlocked. What makes it better is when the walleyes do their part. On this particular chilly January night, they kind of did. It took a while to find some fish, but eventually I set the hook on an 18-inch walleye. I had a start on my first fish fry. When it was all said and done, I estimated that I had enough walleyes to get me through half of my fish fries. That was actually both good news and bad news. I needed more fish which meant that I had to go fishing again.

A couple of weeks later, I found myself down on the water finishing what I had started. I figured that if I could catch a limit of fish, I would have enough in the freezer to meet my goal. The fish gods smiled on me that night and when it was time to head back to the landing, I had all of the fish that I needed.

All was in order in my world until I ran into my neighbor the next morning. You see, I needed to repay a small debt. After a recent snow emergency, he had used his snowblower to clear the end of my driveway after the snowplow had gone down our street. How do you repay someone for that kind of generosity? I did the first thing that came to mind. I offered him some of my freshly caught walleyes to show how much I appreciated his help and he happily accepted. I am now left with a familiar problem that can only be solved by heading back to Red Wing.