The Hastings Raider boys’ nordic ski team won the Metro East Conference championship Monday’s meet at Hyland Park by almost 50 points, while the Raider girls’ were just one point behind Mahtomedi and took second.

Senior Trevor Caflisch and junior Linnea Urban each took home individual championships. Caflisch won with an overall pursuit time of 28 minutes, 10.7 seconds, more than 2 minutes ahead of the runner-up, Matt Krummel of Tartan for his second MEC championship in a row. Urban took home her third-straight title 31:26.6, more than half a minute ahead of the runner-up, Makayla Fischer of Mahtomedi.

“Linnea, that was her fourth-straight conference championship (across multiple sports) and seventh overall, that’s pretty crazy,” head coach John Dewall said. “You’re always under stress because you’ve got to lay it out there, to pull off three in a row in nordic, four straight over all and seven overall as a junior, pretty darn solid.”

The Hastings boys have been dominant all season and Dewall credits the work they put in the offseason.

“Honestly, this year’s boys’ time, when you see them they spent so much time in the summer working on technique and on training, literally people are watching that conference meet and it looked like a completely different team,” he said.“With boys, the kid who really iced it for us, because you score five, was little Josiah Trost. For the guys I think he, to be an eighth grader and to ski like that all season, he’s just been coming on and coming on and improving week by week. He’s going to be one solid skier for years to come, but as an eighth grader it was him that literally secured that conference title.”

For the girls, Dewall said it’s tough to try and play the “what if” game regarding that one point. That’s why he tells them just to go out and race their best. It is just proof that every second counts.

“I thought Emma (Bratvold) raced really well too, she had a great, solid race. Abby (Bratvold) raced really well,” Dewall said. “Then you had EC (Elise Atkins), she’s only a second-year skier, finish in the top-10 all-conference, I thought that was pretty cool. I think with the girls, it comes down to your fourth skier. Molly (Caturia), I thought she did really well. Again, you go back and you go where you can pick up a second or two, but that’s why you race hard and it’s just the way the cards fall.”

The Raiders will return to Hyland Park on Tuesday, Feb. 4 for their section meet, where Dewall thinks both teams can do very well, especially the boys.

“You look at what you call a 1-through-4 spread. You have Trevor (Caflisch) and then you got three other kids or four kids actually within two minutes,” he said. “The key to doing well at a section meet or anything is simply, you have to keep that spread low. If you look at previous section meets, if they can do a 1-through-4 spread of two minutes they have a good shot of doing very, very well at the section meet.”

Dewall finished by saying that having the section meet where Hastings practices and competes is a big advantage for the Raiders. They will have the opportunity to improve upon what they did during the MEC championships and that if they can stay healthy and keep their head in it, good things can happen.

Results

For the girls, in third behind Urban was junior Emma Bratvold with a time of 32:35.5 and fourth freshman Abby Bratvold in 35:53.5. Eighth grader Elise Atkins placed 10th (37:55.4) and all four received All-Conference honors. Freshman Molly Caturia took 16th with a time of 40:48.1, seventh grader Anika Tix finished 24th in 44:37.2 and fellow seventh grader Carlee Kordosky placed 26th (44:51.3). Right behind Kordosky was eighth grader Eve Lawson with a time of 44:51.4 and eighth grader Jordyn Doughty finished 29th in 45:27.7.

The Raider boys behind Caflisch were sophomore Tommy Siebenaler who took fourth with a time of 30:43.3, junior Sam Rabaey fifth in 30:54.0 and fellow junior Kyle Stoltz placed sixth (30:58.5). Eighth grader Josiah Trost took 16th with a time of 33:11.3, junior Eric Barber finished 22nd in 34:59.7 and sophomore Tyler Bushinski placed 40th (39:12.7). Seventh grader Aidan Stoltz took 53rd with a time of 46:51.0.