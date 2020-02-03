The Hastings Raiders boys’ alpine ski team took home the Metro East Conference championship Monday, Jan. 27, with 333 team points, over 50 ahead of second-place Hill-Murray. The Raider girls finished third with 284 points, just six behind Mahtomedi who was second. Hill-Murray won with 341 points. Both teams next compete Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Section 4A meet held at Wild Mountain.

The Hastings boys had five skiers place in the top 10 while the girls had two with another in 11th. Senior Sam Molitor led the boys with a third-place finish overall, his two runs combined for a time of 58.41 seconds. Two spots behind him in fifth was eighth grader Jackson Reents with a combined time of 59.84 seconds. Freshman Aaron Herber finished sixth in 1 minute, 0.6 seconds, senior Thomas Karnick placed eighth (1:03.49) and sophomore Charlie Millhollin took 10th with a time of 1:04.93. Leading the girls was eighth grader Abbi Pelava who took sixth with a time of 1:09.16. Right behind her was freshman Mallory Karnick who finished seventh in 1:09.69.

Wrapping up the boys were freshman Zach Rother who took 13th with a time of 1:05.68, junior Ben McKinney finished 14th in 1:05.96 and eighth grader Cole Caturia who placed 16th (1:06.20). Sophomore Caleb Kimmes took 17th with a time of 1:06.38 and senior Jack Simacek finished 22nd in 1:08.78.

Taking 11th for the Hastings girls was sophomore Taylor Pelava with a time of 1:11.47. Senior Nicole Reents took 14th with a time of 1:13.34, senior Miranda Ries finished 16th in 1:14.92 and fellow senior Rachel Muri placed 22nd (1:25.69). Sophomore Ella Kelly took 23rd with a time of 1:26.69, eighth grader Ana Caturia-Peine finished 25th in 1:33.24 and eighth grader Jolie Pettit placed 26th (1:36.64). Sophomore Mia Molitor took 27th with a time of 1:38.11.

Sam Molitor and Herber both made the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik last year and will look to return there this winter.