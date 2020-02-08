I bow hunted on the last day of January. That’s not exactly breaking news, but it was the official last day of bow hunting for the season, which makes it noteworthy here.

As I got to my stand there were two deer already out in the field. That was the good news. The bad news was that when I bumped the deer back into the woods, it was unlikely that they would come back out, at least not during legal shooting hours. In addition to that, they probably signaled to every other deer in the area not venture out into the field because there was trouble. That trouble was me. Despite all of that, I continued on and climbed into my stand. It’s not like I had the choice to go home and come back out to hunt again tomorrow.

With the mild afternoon weather it was actually a little surprising to see deer already out in the field. Typically the nicer the day, the later the deer are going to move. The reverse is also true. If it’s a brutally cold afternoon, the deer will be on their feet sooner in order to hunker down during the coldest part of the night. On this last hunt of the season there would be no hunkering. The temperatures were above normal and the wind was almost nil, making this a pretty easy sit for me but also a slow one.

A winter hunt is much more mundane than an early-season hunt. An early-season hunt has blue sky, green grass, honking geese, chattering squirrels, squealing wood ducks and turkeys on a walkabout. There is always some sort of eye and ear candy to keep a person occupied. By comparison, the late season has two colors: light and grey and not much for auditory stimulation. Don’t get me wrong, I like late-season hunting and I have bagged a few deer during this time, it’s just that I’m like most hunters who prefer the early season.

So what did I see on this January afternoon? The quick story is: not much. The only real excitement came right after I climbed out of the stand and saw two deer standing in the woods watching me. They stood there long enough for me to figure out that I quit my hunt one minute too early.

So obviously this wasn’t the most exciting hunt of the year, but I already knew that before I put my boots on when heading out the door. There will be a lot of tomorrows before the season opens in September and ends Jan. 31, 2021. I counted 225, and that’s why I hunted.