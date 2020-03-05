HUDSON -- The Saint Croix Sailing School has joined the ranks of nationally certified schools, earning accreditation from U.S. Sailing, the governing body of the sport last summer.

The school, a nonprofit, is one of 38 sailing schools in the area to receive the accreditation. The next closest is Wayzata, said Director Collin Mueller said.

The accreditation means the school’s instructors and curriculum are U.S. Sailing certified.

For instructors, that means they have all taken the four-day intensive course ensuring they’re trained to operate the power boats instructors use, and know the best ways to teach sailing. They’re also trained in safety.

“Safety is our number one overall goal,” Mueller said.

All of the curriculum programs also meet the standards of U.S. Sailing.

“It kind of solidifies us as a reputable sailing organization,” Mueller said.

The school has been around since 2009. It started with less than a hundred kids, a couple staff and boats, and now has grown to include more than 200 youth and adults, eight staff members and about 40 boats.

“We continue to grow a little bit every year,” Mueller said.

The adult program has especially seen growth in the last year, more than doubling.

“We’re not just a summer camp for kids,” Mueller said.

This year the school is starting a parent and children class, for kids ages 5 through 7. The regular youth classes range from age 8 through 18. They include the summer camp, the more intensive race camp and the high school racing program in the spring and fall.

The race camp students travel around Minnesota, and each year the club hosts a summer regatta that brings in a hundred families to Hudson. This year the event is June 26.

It also hosts a high school race event on April 25, part of the Midwest Interscholastic Sailing Association meets.

Sailing is a great sport for kids to get into, Mueller said, an alternative to some of the more commonly played ones.

“It’s a sport you can do your whole life,” he said.

Students have opportunities to qualify for national events, and many colleges have sailing clubs.

“There’s a lot of cool opportunities,” Mueller said.

The courses also provide people with a sense of ownership and environmental stewardship of the river, Mueller said.

“We have the kids always thinking about how their actions affect the water quality,” he said.

The school also partners with the YMCA to offer sunset sails with the senior community, meaning sailors have ranged in age all the way up to 84.

“As long as you can step from the dock on the boat and sit down, you can sail,” Mueller said.

The school also partners with the St. Croix Sailing Club for a family race program, which is less of a race and more just a way to get more people on the water, Mueller said.

“It’s really just a great vibrant community that we have down there and anyone’s welcome,” he said.

The school’s goal is to provide access to the river to the community. People who don’t own their own boats often face barriers to accessing the river, Mueller said.

“We will have the boats, we’ll have the insurance, you just get to come and sail them,” he said.

The school doesn’t turn anyone away, Mueller said. St. Croix Sailing provides scholarships and other options to ensure everyone can have that access.

In the future Mueller said the school would like to establish itself as a community boating center, offering various means for people to access the water.

“We’re trying to make sailing and boating a centerpiece of the waterfront and of the community,” he said.

To learn more about the school or to provide support, contact Mueller at director@saintcroixsailingschool.org.