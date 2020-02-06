Waiting two weeks proved to be worth the wait for riders in the 2020 Frozen Gnome Fat Tire Challenge.

The bike race took place in New Richmond on Saturday, Feb. 2, under nearly ideal winter racing conditions. The race had originally been scheduled for Jan. 18, but a snowstorm that weekend resulted in the event being postponed for two weeks.

Thirty-five racers took part in the two races. The competitive division drew the larger number of entries of 21, with 14 riders in the open class.

Joel Beskar was the overall champion in the competitive division of the race. Chris Stevens finished second, with Rod Hawkins, Cory Gross and Corey Jurouski completing the men’s top five. Rebecca Sauber was the women’s champion with Sarah Hartung in second place. Doug Stai was the champion in the open class, with Joel Rowden, Paul Elbing and Jeremy Rose as the top four riders. Cheryl Iverson and Cheri Huesby were the top two females.

Race director Brian Burns said the race organizers were hoping to attract more riders.

“We could have accommodated twice as many,” he said.

The race conditions were nearly ideal.

“The air temperature and sunny skies were perfect for riding comfort, but probably 5 degrees too warm for ideal course condition,” Burns said. “The course got a little beat up after several laps were completed, especially around the corners and the downhill section. Lots of folks spent some time picking themselves up out of the snow. But it wouldn’t be a fat bike ride without at least a couple “snow angels!”

The race was held along Madison Avenue in New Richmond. Barley John’s Brewing Company served as the headquarters for the race.