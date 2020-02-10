The Hastings Raiders alpine ski teams will have plenty of representation at the state meet in Biwabik, Minn., on Feb. 12. The Raider boys took second out of 17 teams with 349 points to qualify, while Pelava finished ninth overall with a combined time of 1 minute, 16.25 seconds for her two runs to go to the state meet for the first time. Senior Sam Molitor and freshman Aaron Herber return to Biwabik after making it as individuals in 2019. This is actually Molitor’s third year in a row at state, having been part of the 2018 Raider boys who qualified as a team and were section champions.

First-year head coach Jason Gergen said both his teams handled a difficult course admirably.

“The course was a bit tricky, there were quite a few kids who fell or crashed or just skied it wrong and what not,” he said. “Sam (Molitor) skied really clean, Abby (Pelava) skied really clean, the girls did pretty good. Everybody (on the boys’ team) had just a bit of an issue the first run but they cleaned it up the second and scored enough points to make it in.”

“Conditions were pretty icy and the way they set the race course, it was a little tricky, it was borderline gimmicky, between us coaches we were like ‘this is just weird stuff you don’t even see in the Olympics’ and I don’t know why you would do that to high school kids at a section race. But we managed to navigate it and everybody got through it,” Gergen added.

The team competition for the boys’ was tightly contested. Section champions Minneapolis Washburn had 372 points, Hastings was just 23 points behind in second and Minneapolis Southwest seven points behind the Raiders in third.

“It came down to a tenth of a second here and a tenth of a second there,” Gergen said.

For Pelava, she goes to her first state meet after coming super close to qualifying last winter.

“Yes it was a big goal of mine because last year I was two places away from going to state,” she said. “I was very happy with my times (at sections) but I think I can go a little faster.”

Pelava added that her goal is to finish in the top-36 at state because she believes her time will be in that range.

“I would say she skied more aggressively than she has quite a bit of the season,” Gergen said about Pelava’s performance at sections. “For her to finish ninth in the section, especially as an eighth grader, was one of her higher overall finishes for the season let alone against 18 of the tougher schools.”

Outside of Molitor and Pelava, Gergen singled out eighth grader Jackson Reents and sophomore Caleb Kimmes for their runs.

“Jackson Reents, who had a little bit of trouble his first run, came from I think he was 23rd or 24th (he was 26th) after his first run and skied up to 14th overall after his second run, so that was a game-changer for us,” he said. “Then Caleb Kimmes, who was our No. 6 skier, it came down to him at the end of the day and he finished with a couple of strong runs. The weight of the world was on Caleb’s shoulders the last run of the day and he pulled it off, something he can hang his hat on for a long time.”

The Raiders will have an advantage come Feb. 12 as they raced at Biwabik earlier this season. Gergen said that the biggest difference between state and other meets is that the skiers’ two runs will be on two different courses that are side-by-side, but on different hills. He also said he has no specific goals for his skiers at state outside of them having their best runs of the season there.

Full results

Molitor took fifth with a time of 1:06.27, Reents finished 14th in 1:10.58 and Herber placed 18th (1:11.99). Kimmes took 38th with a time of 1:16.92, senior Thomas Karnick finished 70th in 1:35.24 and sophomore Charlie Millhollin placed 87th (1:59.53). After Abbigail Pelava in ninth (1:16.25), sophomore Taylor Pelava took 26th with a time of 1:22.00, senior Nicole Reents finished 37th in 1:25.44 and senior Miranda Ries placed 56th (1:34.78). Right behind Ries was freshman Mallory Karnick in 57th with a time of 1:34.91.