The Hastings Raiders’ Nordic ski teams are sending senior Trevor Caflisch and juniors Linnea Urban and Emma Bratvold to the state meet in Biwabik, Minn., on Feb. 13. This is Caflisch’s third trip to the state meet at Giants Ridge, Urban’s second and Bratvold’s first. Two years ago, Caflisch battled through the flu and a broken ski pole to finish 133rd overall. Last year, he was able to have a fair shake and took 57th, while Urban was 16th and earned All-State honors her first go around.

Caflisch took sixth overall with a combined pursuit time from the classic and skate races of 25 minutes, 48.5 seconds. Urban was fifth in 29:09.6 while Bratvold was two spots behind in seventh with a time of 29:39.7.

After the mishaps of his first trip to state and then last year’s result, Caflisch is confident he will have a good performance at Giants Ridge this year.

“Last year didn’t really go as I had hoped but this year I’m hoping to make All-State, but in the end I just want to feel good about my races,” Caflisch said. “The past few years I found myself getting super nervous before my races, which definitely doesn’t help. But after all the work I’ve been putting in I really don’t have anything to be worried about this year. I’m just going to go out there and do my best.”

Bratvold said she found out she made her first state meet shortly after the classic race but it didn’t sink in until later.

“So I kind of knew after my second race because once I finished, Coach Weber told me that I came in sixth — which we later figured out was actually seventh — but it didn’t really sink in until after the awards,” she said. “I got really excited because I knew that all of my hard work over the summer paid off. I was also really happy because I’ve been working towards this goal since ninth grade when I missed it by two spots!”

For Urban, she said that this year’s state meet is special because it’s the end of an era, which Caflisch echoed.

“This one is different because it is the last high school meet I have with Trevor, which is pretty hard for me because the two of us have trained together for close to five years, so this one is going to be special,” she said.

“Having her (Urban) on the team helped me so much,” Caflisch said. “For years she was the only person to push me so without her I would be nowhere near where I am today.”

Grateful is the word that describes Caflisch and it infuses much of what he talked about.

“I’ve been a part of this team for seven years, so it’s crazy to think that it’s going to be over in less than a week. And I’m going to make sure I enjoy my last race,” he said. “I’ve improved quite a bit from last year to this year by doing a lot of summer training and also doing junior nationals this winter. Not only that, but having a group of boys to ski with this year was awesome, so I’ve got to thank Sam Rabaey, Tommy Siebenaler and Kyle Stoltz. And I can’t forget Linnea.”

Like Caflisch said earlier, he hopes to make All-State this year but in general just wants to do his best and enjoy his last state meet. Urban wants to finish in the top-10 and believes she can ski faster than she did at the conference and section meets. Bratvold said she wants to place in the top-20 and has come a long way since almost making state two years ago.

“Since almost making it as a freshman, I have dedicated a lot more time to training for Nordic,” she said. “I’ve roller-skied over the summers which has helped with my technique as well as endurance.”

Full results

Behind Urban and Emma Bratvold was freshman Abigail Bratvold who took 27th with a combined pursuit time of 33:26.1, eighth grader Elise Atkins who finished 44th in 35:58.4 and freshman Molly Caturia who placed 54th (38:54.7). Fellow eighth grader Genevieve Lawson was not far behind in 56th with a time of 39:16.4 and two spots behind her was another eighth grader, Annika Tix, who finished 58th in 39:29.1. The girls as a team tied for fourth with 321 team points along with Lakeville while champion Eastview finished with 363 points.

The Hastings boys took fifth with 311 points, 77 behind champion Prior Lake which had 388. Following Caflisch was junior Sam Rabaey who took 24th with a time of 28:15.4, sophomore Thomas Siebenaler and junior Kyle Stoltz back-to-back in 31st and 32nd with times of 29:12.5 and 29:13.5 respectively and eighth grader Josiah Trost who placed 45th (31:33.0). Sophomore Eric Barber took 48th with a time of 32:03.4 and fellow sophomore Tyler Bushinski finished 55th in 35:59.0.