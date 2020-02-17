The Hastings boys’ alpine ski team took eighth at the state meet Wednesday in Biwabik with 67 points. As individuals, Aaron Herber took 37th with a combined time of 1 minute, 18.91 seconds, Thomas Karnick finished 60th in 1:23.57 and Caleb Kimmes placed 67th (1:33.25). Sam Molitor took 71st with a time of 1:36.94, Charles Millhollin finished 78th in 1:52.28 and Jackson Reents did not finish. Abbigail Pelava represented the girls’ alpine team and took 51st with a time of 1:25.53.