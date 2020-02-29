The other day I read an article about a possible shortage of fish in Wisconsin. A fish shortage could possibly jeopardize the traditional Friday Night Fish Fry. Apparently perch numbers on the Great Lakes are down and restaurants are dealing with this situation by charging more, hoping that the additional cost will spread the demand out to cover this peak fish fry season.

I was raised on Friday night fish fries, but the difference was that we caught and cooked our own fish. The perch shortage doesn’t really impact my fish fry season. What does impact my Friday nights is my own ability to catch some walleyes down on the Mississippi River near Red Wing. So it was a relief when I went to the river and I caught my limit of walleyes on my first trip of the year. I cleaned and froze my fish in four packages but that would only get me a little more than halfway through the Lenten season. My fish shortage meant one thing: I would have to go fishing again.

The second walleye outing of the year was also productive. I didn’t catch a limit, but I did catch bigger fish which meant that my fish fry quota was met. A few weeks ago I told you that I offered those fish to Troy for being such a good neighbor because he had cleared the end of my driveway with his snowblower. That meant that I was once again short on walleyes and I would have to go back to the river for more.

I was hoping my luck would hold and the third time on the river would be similar to the first two outings. When it was all said and done, I wasn’t disappointed. I didn’t catch my limit, but I brought home some pretty nice fish and once again my freezer was stocked. I had enough fish to make it through the entire fish fry season without ever having to fall back on the grocery store. Then I ran into Big Thunder Dan who I owed for hooking me up with some Lucky Buck deer mineral. Now repaying someone for a favor is one thing but in order to drive home the point that I appreciated the gesture, I threw in some walleyes. Once again, I was short on fish.

I think I need to plan a little better by getting my fish in the freezer a little quicker, or I need to head back to Red Wing before I run into any of my cronies.