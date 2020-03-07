I heard a hunting story the other day that is too good not to pass along to you. Before I get to it, I need to cover a little ground so that I can tie it all together. First, my question to you: why do we deer hunt? We can try and spin the answer a lot of different ways but in the end, we are all in it to bag the big buck. That’s not to say we wouldn’t be happy with a freezer filling doe, but another way to look at it is what if a big doe and a big buck were standing side by side. Which one would you want?

OK, that covers the main reason why, but there are more reasons. A couple of the most important ones are the memories and relationships that come from hunting such a noble creature and doing so with valued family and friends.

So now I will tell you about Dylan Boe who lives in St. Louis Park, Minn. His grandfather John Harrington lives in Ellsworth, Wis. Dylan is 13 years old and is a very special young man. He is a genuine gun and ballistic specialist and he literally cannot get in enough shooting or hunting for his liking. When Grandpa John invited Dylan over for a muzzleloader hunt, Dylan readily accepted.

On a cool Friday afternoon, grandfather and grandson were sitting together in a stand when a monster, and I mean a MONSTER buck showed up. When the black powder smoke had cleared, the buck was gone. Dylan was pretty certain that he had made a good shot, but not a perfect one. He stated that he was “two and one-half inches to three inches back” of where he would have liked to have been.

The plan at that point was for them to back out of the woods and wait for John’s brother Dan to come and help with the tracking and hopefully the recovery. Needless to say, Dylan was a little impatient. His first phone call to Dan asked him to come over immediately to help. That call was followed up with five to six more phone calls and then five to six text messages. One of the text messages included an internet picture of a buck. When Dan met up with Dylan and John, Dylan told Dan: “My buck is exactly like this one but not quite as high.” Dylan had used the nervous time to search the web to find a buck that was identical to the one he had bagged.

The three hunters took up the trail and before long they had recovered Dylan’s trophy. It turned out to be exactly like the one he had researched while he was waiting for Dan. There were cheers, handshakes and hugs all around as they celebrated the great buck and the special hunter.

Talk about a successful hunt for everyone involved. It jumped across generational lines allowing a grandfather and a grandson to bond in their friendship and love for one another. How great is that?