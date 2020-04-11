Our current global situation has impacted all of us in many ways. Our routines have been modified and probably one of the things that we are sharing in is the increased amount of television watching. Proof is that most are now familiar with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

One show that I will watch when all else fails is “American Pickers.” I was watching a recent show from my man room and I wondered if Mike and Frank would find anything in it worth picking. Read on and I will let you be the judge.

The oldest possession that I have in my man room is a single-shot 16-gauge shotgun. The original owner was my grandfather, Walter. I’m not sure if he purchased the gun new or used but through several identifiers I know that it was made around 1915, making it 105. As far as monetary value, it’s not worth a lot as it was widely produced and it was a pretty basic gun. It didn’t help win the West or anything like that and a good description for this gun would be to call it a freezer filler.

I also have an old stainless-steel bait bucket. It was given to me by a friend who got tired of me admiring it whenever I saw it in his shed. I don’t know how old it is, but on a guess, it’s probably from the 1960s. It is a metal bait container about the size of half a loaf of bread and of similar shape. It has a shoulder strap which indicates that it was geared towards trout fisherman. I’m not sure if the Pickers would make an offer, but I thought it was worth salvaging from the shed.

One day while out shed hunting deer antlers I sat down to take a break and I noticed something rusty by my boot. I kicked at it and could tell that it was about 4-feet long. I pulled one end and up came an old two-man crosscut saw. Thinking that it was kind of neat and worth some value, I rigged up a makeshift sling in order to get it back to my truck which was a mile away. I cleaned it up when I got home. I used eBay as a quick reference to find out its value and turns out that old doesn’t always mean valuable. I could have ordered a similar one off the internet for $60, plus $18 for shipping and handling.

I have a collection of fishing spears. One was from the days of my youth when I was a world-class carp spearer. The other two were given to me by a friend. The two were St. Croix River spears used in a fish house. An interesting note about them is that they were not mass produced but rather engineered using spare parts and made out of necessity.

I do have an assortment of old fishing lures. From small crappie lures to musky baits, I have them hanging around like Christmas ornaments. Most came from my grandfather’s tackle box. To round out that collection I also have his old cane pole.

I guess my man room wouldn’t be a very lucrative stop for Mike and Frank, but that doesn’t change my mind about the things that I have collected over the years. Some of these things are sentimental and I would be more apt to pass them on to my brothers for free as opposed to selling them to a stranger for money.