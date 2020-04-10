More than ever, the outdoors serve as a respite at a time when much of world around us has been disrupted.

Social distancing and stay-at-home directives have interrupted work, school and much of the world we know.

But the outdoors remain a destination for everyone.

Forum Communications' Northland Outdoors serves as the premier brand for outdoors and recreation content in the Upper Midwest. The brand appears on more than 20 news websites and newspapers as staff and freelancers from across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin produce stories, videos and photos for the brand.

With diverse outdoors and recreation content, members can use their subscription to access any of the sites.

Check out the first of a new video series below as we reconnect with the outdoors for our members by looking at an annual, springtime celebration of the Greater Prairie Chicken, a conservation success story.



