Following partial closure to allow for reconstruction of some bridges, the entire Cannon Valley Trail between Red Wing and Cannon Falls is now open for foot and bicycle traffic.

The trail managers report that the bridges were “constructed with steel trusses and concrete decks. These 10-feet wide bridges were designed to maintain as much of the railroad image as possible.”

The project was finished on time as scheduled and within budget.

During the COVID-19 crisis, The Cannon Valley Trail encourages everyone to enjoy the great outdoors, but to gather only in family groups. They ask that all trail users keep a distance of six feet from other users, especially at pay stations and at rest stops.