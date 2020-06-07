Smallmouth bass, the gamest fish that swims. I’ve often been asked what is my favorite kind of fishing. Having been fishing more than 60 years now in both fresh and salt water for many species with a variety of gear, I have to admit that I really enjoy fly fishing for smallmouth bass. It may be the challenge and excitement of catching strong fish on a fly rod. It’s mainly because smallmouth bass live in beautiful places where I like to be, in cool moderately fast flowing rivers and in large clear lakes.

In the mid-1800s, Dr. James Henshall, a Cincinnati physician with a passion for fishing, promoted smallmouth bass. In his 1881 “The Book of Black Bass,” Henshall wrote, “He is plucky, game, brave and unyielding to the last when hooked. He has the arrowy rush of the trout and bold leap of the salmon, while he has a system of fighting tactics particularly his own. I consider him, inch for inch and pound for pound, the gamest fish that swims.”

We return to our favorite places for recreation, to enjoy the scenic beauty, and for camaraderie with our friends. Most of those places are where we can fish for smallmouth bass. Our summers go by so fast that we can’t get to them all. Some of our favorite places include the St. Croix, Apple, Chippewa, and Flambeau rivers, Chequamegon Bay of Lake Superior and Georgian Bay of Lake Huron.

I’ve often fished on the St. Croix River early in the morning with a fly rod, casting poppers. Smallmouth bass hit slowly moved poppers or floating buggy flies with enthusiasm. I’ve caught them in the shallow water around Hudson and cruising over 60 feet of water by Catfish Bar near Afton, Minnesota. The Upper St. Croix is a beautiful National Wild and Scenic River with plenty of smallmouth. Drifting down the Upper St. Croix is a real treat, casting flies along current breaks and watching bass explosions.

The upper Chippewa is a beautiful river with good current, boulders, big white pines along the bank, and eagles and ospreys soaring overhead. On the Fourth of July some years ago, I met my brother-in-law Ken up at Bruce, Wisconsin. We launched my canoe near Exeland and floated down to near Bruce. We took turns casting a popper with a fly rod from the bow of the boat. By casting close to the shore and near logs in the water we enjoyed big surface gulps by smallmouth bass. I used a crayfish-like fly when fishing from the stern of the canoe and caught some bass that seemed to see the lure coming in the air, striking as soon as it hit the water. Ken cast a bucktail spinner into a deep hole and had a musky doing a tail-walk before throwing the lure.

We have canoed the lower Chippewa from Caryville to Durand with friends from River Falls on weekends in July for more than 30 years. Bill and Susan Smith, the late Bruce Foster, Ed and Diane Claycomb and Craig and Carol Busacker were regulars on those trips. We met at Caryville on a Saturday morning, unloaded the canoes and gear, shuttled the cars to Durand, and started the aimless drifting. A couple miles downstream from Caryville is the Sevastopol Pool, a deep hole where the river runs against a bluff. It’s the only place I know where you can see paddlefish leaping out of the water doing 360-degree cartwheels.

Are they jumping for joy?

Along the way, we fished, swam, searched for agates on the gravel bars, walked through the extensive floodplain prairies, camped on a sandbar, and took whatever the weather provided. We spent a lot of time in the water on hot days taking in the turtle’s eye view of the river. Despite the heat, we caught plenty of smallmouth bass.

The North Channel and Georgian Bay of Lake Huron east of Sault St. Marie in Ontario are the “Bahamas” of the Great Lakes. Unlike Lake Superior, the water is warm enough to swim in. There are thousands of glacier-carved granite islands with wind-flagged white pines, abundant blueberries, clear water and a rugged beauty that has inspired many an artist.

Carol and I have been going to that area to canoe, camp and fish for more than 40 years. Georgian Bay is more than just a favorite place to us; returning there has become a pilgrimage. I like to snorkel around on an air mattress looking for where the smallmouth bass are hanging out and fish for them in the early morning and late evening.

Last week I stayed on the Chippewa Flowage east of Hayward with fishing friends from River Falls. I was able to catch smallmouth bass on poppers near shore amid all the old wood in the water there. Avid fly fisherman Joe Paatalo and I went up to Chequamegon Bay one day and fished for smallmouth bass in Sand Cut. Despite nearly flat calm and bright conditions, we caught some fine bass.

Sand Cut is a big shallow sand-bottom area in the northeast corner of Chequamegon bay that’s littered with wood on the bottom from the logging days, providing great habitat for smallmouth bass. The late Roger LaPenter of the Angler’s All bait and tackle store in Ashland promoted the catch-and-release fishing for smallmouth bass in Chequamegon Bay. Now if you want to catch a trophy smallmouth bass, that’s a good place to go, but big smallmouth bass in the St. Croix River are much closer to home.