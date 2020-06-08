We are headed right into the meat of the fishing season so this space will be dominated with those stories. Occasionally I may veer off that to write about elk hunting prep work or summer trail camera finds but for now, fishing will be the major topic. Ironically, I am not writing about fishing today although I was fishing and then THIS happened ...

Last weekend I was on the north end of Lake Wapogasset near Amery, Wis. It was a perfect morning in that the wind was light and the temperature made it sweatshirt, not jacket, weather. The only thing that could have made the outing better was if the fish would have been a little more in the biting mood. As the saying goes: the fishing was great; the catching was horrible.

When the sun came up over the eastern tree line, the lake started to come alive. Along the northwest shore there was the smallest of disturbances accompanied by the sound of something young and in distress. At first it looked like a fox was slipping alongside the steeper part of the shoreline so being the curious sort, I went over to get a closer look. What I found was a white-tailed fawn that couldn’t seem to find an easy path out of the water and into the woods. It was bleating out a call for help. Now over the years I have stumbled into my share of fawns and I have learned that Mom always comes back. Leaving the deer to do deer things is always the best practice even if it seems that the situation is not ideal.

I eased away and resumed fishing. Even though I was a hundred yards away I could still see and hear the fawn but I was confident that I should not intervene. More boats seemed to be pouring into the lake from all directions which made it even more bizarre when THIS happened …

I looked behind the boat and could see something swimming from the east side to the west side of the lake. What I saw wasn’t a human or a deer. It looked more like a beaver but way bigger. Again, being the curious sort, I had to go over for a closer look.

When I got within 50 yard of the swimmer I could finally ID it. It was a genuine north woods bear. A BEAR! How cool is that?

I cruised closer and then it all came to me as to why and how this all happened. The distressed fawn calling for its mother drew the attention of the bear on the other side of the lake, and the bear came over for a Sunday morning fawn brunch. Without realizing it, I was interfering with the natural order of nature. I may have actually saved the young fawn’s life because my boat startled the bear to the point that it headed for parts unknown and at a record pace. The black bear was only concerned with putting distance between my boat and him.

Over the years I’ve had great fishing days and some not so great fishing days, but I never had a day when all of THAT happened.

What to watch for this week: Look for bluegills to start moving into the shallows, getting the spawning beds ready for business.