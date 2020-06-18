Focusing on exploring places close to home, I visited Amnicon Falls State Park southeast of Superior with my family recently. I thought because it is a smaller park, we would probably spend only an hour there. But there are so many waterfalls and unique natural features packed into the small area, four hours quickly disappeared. Looking at all the different waterfalls, pools and rock outcroppings during a walk on the hiking trails made for a wonderful time. When the sun eventually got low enough in the sky that swatting mosquitoes became the main feature, we retreated back to our vehicle satisfied with an afternoon filled with discovery.