A slow moving cold front will bring changes to the region over the weekend. The stable and warm days will change to a little spell of cooler days heading into the early part of August.

Showers and thunderstorms look to move across the eastern Dakotas, Red River Valley, and northern Minnesota bringing some interruptions for Friday evening.

Showers and storms linger over parts of Minnesota near the front on Saturday morning.

This front will slowly push east and southeast during the day on Saturday. This will lead to showers and storms lingering over Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A north and northeast wind is expected to pick up behind the front making for a breezy Saturday for some.

Temperatures will be warmer ahead of the front and cooler behind the front Saturday afternoon.

A few areas of rain and thunderstorms could linger over Wisconsin to finish out the weekend.

Sunday's forecast will likely be a little cooler with highs mainly in the 70s for the Northern Plains and upper Midwest.

Detroit Lakes, Park Rapids, Ottertail, and surrounding area forecast:

Devils Lake, Jamestown Reservoir, Ashtabulu, and surrounding area forecast:

Northern Minnesota Lakes forecast:

Have a great weekend! Be safe and if you are out fishing I wish you good luck and tight lines!

- StormTRACKER meteorologist Jared Piepenburg