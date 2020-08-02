Carol, our dog, Jack, and I enjoyed some fine weather on Lake Superior last week. We powered our small diesel cruiser from Washburn out into the Apostle Islands. Caught in the middle of a high-pressure system, it was warm, mostly sunny with fluffy cumulus clouds, calm to mild breezes, low humidity, beautiful sunsets and cool nights. It wasn’t a good time for sailing although we saw quite a few sailboats out "ghosting" along or under power with their sails down.

According to the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes Water Levels web site, Lake Superior was at 603.02 feet on July 31, 23 inches above chart datum, up 3 inches from July 1 this year. The water level is 2 inches down from the highest monthly mean recorded in July last year.

Normally in the 40s Fahrenheit, Lake Superior’s average surface water temperature reached 55.8 degrees on July 8, over 6 degrees above normal. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration Great Lakes Forecasting website shows that record high surface water temperatures are being recorded throughout the Great Lakes, consistent with climate change trends in recent decades. We observed 70 degree surface water temperature in Chequamegon Bay and 65 degree out among the Apostle Islands.

When we were docked at Quarry Bay on Stockton Island, some boaters from Duluth and Grand Marais, Minnesota, were swimming for quite a while. I’m not as well insulated or used to the cold as they are so my swimming was more of the plunge and leap out style.

Lake Superior isn’t always so benign. Storms on the lake generate giant waves that attack shorelines with ferocity, eroding rock and clay banks, moving sand to make spits and beaches and carving intricate caves, arches, vaulted chambers and honeycomb cliffs in the sandstone. The north shore of Devil’s Island, Swallow Point on Sand Island and northeast of Cornucopia and Meyer’s Beach on the mainland have some of the most spectacular sea caves and fascinating formations.

Twenty-one of the 22 Apostle Islands and a 12-mile segment of mainland shoreline along the north end of the Bayfield Peninsula make up the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. The forested islands with miles of beaches, bay-mouth bars, lagoons, bogs, sandstone cliffs, and sea caves make for stunning natural beauty, diverse wildlife habitats and a fascinating cruising area.

There’s a rich cultural history of the Ojibwe Native Americans, European fur traders, fishermen, miners, farmers, loggers, and lighthouse keepers that makes the Apostle Islands a special place. Much of the lands of the Apostle Islands are now in the Gaylord Nelson Wilderness, guaranteeing that the present management of the area will continue, allowing continued motorboat access to the islands but no motorized travel on the islands themselves.

You can cruise the Apostle Islands by boat but be aware that the lake is the boss. There are a number of public boat landings and marinas in Washburn, Bayfield and Cornucopia. You can rent kayaks in those towns and charter sailboats out of Port Superior and Bayfield. Tour boats make daily interpretive runs to the islands and lighthouses out of Bayfield. Camping is currently prohibited on the islands due to the virus pandemic except for Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island that you can reach by ferry from Bayfield.

The shoreline of Lake Superior is constantly changing. With the recent high-water levels, large runoff events and storms, it’s easy to spot recent landslides, rock falls, tree blow-downs and new sand deposits along the island shorelines.

A fascinating set of historical photos is available on YouTube: "Lost Formations of the Apostle Islands" by the Bayfield Heritage Association. Many of the historic postcard images from the early 20th century were taken from an 1895 newspaper article written by Sam Fifield, editor of the Ashland Press, “Beautiful Isles of the Chequamegon.” Many of the ornate sandstone formations standing then are gone now. New ones are continuing to be carved by the unceasing wave action of the big lake.