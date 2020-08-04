Last week I told you about the upcoming musky fishing outing with my brothers on Lake Vermilion, and I included the odds for each to win the coveted Fish Camp Champ trophy.

My brothers and I grew up in walleye country and had virtually no exposure to musky fishing. I’m the only one who settled in musky country and who eventually picked up on the sport. Even though Vermilion is a pretty good walleye fishery, my brothers can fish for them back home every day, so it ended up being a musky-only fishing trip.

To recap last week, here’s the starting lineup complete with the odds: my nephew Riggin 5-2, my dad Roger 16-1, my brother Tuna 7-1, my brother Whammer 6-1, my brother Garret 12-1, and lastly me 50-1. The reason that I was the longshot is because of my experience. I was an obvious landslide favorite and how many times does a sure thing win? I figured beginner’s luck would take me down for sure.

Even though the crew brought a lot of walleye gear, it was pretty obvious that everyone wanted to chase muskies, myself included. It didn’t hurt that a 50-inch class fish came out of nowhere to hammer my bucktail on the very first night. Riggin got a great look at it and Garret got a glimpse of it so they were sold. They didn’t even unpack their walleye gear. The big fish hit my lure at the boat, and with two massive head shakes later, it was gone.

That pretty much sealed the deal in fish camp. We were going to chase muskies and bragging rights because a traveling trophy was at stake.

The second day on the lake I fished with Whammer and Tuna. Although we dealt with fish, we weren’t able to close the deal. But the outing did infect them. They became musky addicts, at least for the next four days. My dad went out in the boat and although he seemed to like seeing new water, he prefers playing cards. He would eventually go on to become the unofficial and somewhat controversial pick of the euchre fish camp champ.

The trash talking during our trip was almost non-stop. If giving the business to each other was an Olympic sport, there would be no clear favorite to represent the Beck Boys as we are all proficient at it. It didn’t matter if it was a comment about your boat or your casting style, everything was fair game. Being that we are all just slightly different versions of each other, there was an equal number of barbs and laughter. (On a related side note, I want a boat race rematch because Tuna jumped the start.)

Before the week was over, Fish Camp Champ was going to come down to whoever was able to catch a musky, or two. That happened when a 44-inch musky drilled a purple bucktail just before sundown on the second night. The fish hit about 20 yards from the boat and an exciting fish fight broke out. Like most hooked fish, it was intent on heading to deeper water. It was eventually turned towards the boat and it ended up in the bottom of the dipnet.

Who ended up being the big winner? My wife Susan. She bet big on me twice. The first time was 35 years ago. Happy anniversary! I couldn’t have made this journey without her. She also picked me to win the Fish Camp Championship.

We all had a great week at Lake Vermilion and I would like to close with a message to my brothers and my nephew Riggin: your baits are worthless and ugly, you all cast like 6-year-olds, you should all start over with bluegills, you spent more time taking out backlashes than you did fishing, and most importantly, you can come to my house when you want to see The Fish Camp Champ trophy!

Shoutout to the Cedar Lake boat landing angel. A huge thank you to whoever cleaned up the garbage and debris at the boat landing in Star Prairie. You are awesome! To whomever left the mess: you are disgusting. Please stay away from our lakes because you obviously do not appreciate them.