A watershed day has come for me. It is a day that I have looked forward to but have also regretted its arrival. My all-time favorite hunting and fishing partner is having her belated graduation party. While it is certainly a celebration of past high school accomplishments, it also signals the start of a new journey for her to take on the world in her way and on her terms.

Before I send her off, I want to look back and share some memories.

Writing about fishing with Mattie was an instant ratings boost for Outdoor Tales and Trails. I can remember like it was yesterday when we went bluegill fishing on the Chippewa Flowage. We tied off to a bog, dropped an angle worm and bobber over the side of the boat and an instant later she reeled in her very first fish. In her tiny voice she said: “One more time Dad.” The fish was no bigger than a keychain trinket but I had it mounted. Even though it’s the smallest fish on the wall, it is also the biggest.

After that first fishing story appeared in the paper, my email box was flooded and it seemed that everyone I ran into wanted to talk about Mattie and the fish she caught. Same thing happened when we went shed antler hunting and Mattie picked up her first deer antler. She was almost as excited as me.

As Mattie got older, her outdoor experiences expanded as well. I can’t explain why, but Mattie quickly became a better ginseng and mushroom hunter than me. I’m not making that up. She really had the knack for it and on one outing she was quick to point it out: “Dad, there’s a mushroom by your right foot.”

I could go on and on but the stories would be the same. Mattie catching bluegills, crappies or trout were good for me and my position as the outdoor guy for the Shopper and now RiverTown, but I didn’t take her on those outings for that reason. I did it for the day when she looks back on her early years, sharing a smile and a memory with some new friends and says: “Yeah, my dad did some cool things with me.” That day might not happen for a while but it will happen. How can I be so sure? Because I can tell you with certainty that my own dad did some cool things with me.

And what is Mattie going to be doing? She is heading off to college to study journalism.