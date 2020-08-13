We kick off another summer weekend with thunderstorms moving out of the Dakotas and across Minnesota on Friday. Behind the front producing the thunderstorms we'll have mainly 70s and 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Thunderstorms will be tracking across northern Minnesota Friday evening into Friday night. A south breeze will linger for Friday with winds becoming northwest behind the thunderstorms.

A few of the thunderstorms along the front could be strong to severe Friday into Friday night.

We'll wake up a little cooler with less wind on Saturday.

Models hint at a few sprinkles and isolated showers over northern Minnesota on Saturday, but it does appear that most of the region will have a dry day.

Saturday afternoon will feature mainly 70s for the region with some making it to near or a little above 80.

Sunday could be a little cooler as a north and northwest wind draws in dry and cool air to the region.

Detroit Lakes and Surrounding Area Weekend Outlook:

Northern Minnesota and Surrounding Area Weekend Outlook:

Devils Lake and Surrounding Area Weekend Outlook:







