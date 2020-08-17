RED WING -- The South Trail at He Mni Can – Barn Bluff Regional Park is closed to visitors Monday, Aug. 17, through Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, for the restoration of the Central Kiwanis Stairway. The closure will allow construction vehicles and equipment access to the site via the South Trail.

Public access to the summit will only be possible by the North Trail. Hikes should note that the North Trail is classified as “Difficult” and is not recommended for young children or visitors with physical limitations.

On Tuesday, the East Kiwanis Stairway will reopen and provide access to the Quarry Trail and North Trail. The East Stairway has been closed for restoration.

Due to the sensitive ecosystem at He Mni Can – Barn Bluff, the city requests that visitors stay on designated trails. Visitors are asked to avoid the work area and to obey all on-site notices and barriers for personal safety, the safety of workers, and to protect the restoration work.

This project is a component of Phase 1 of the He Mni Can – Barn Bluff Regional Park improvement plan.

This project involves creating a new entrance plaza and parking lot as well as improving pedestrian safety. Funding for these has been made possible by a Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission Legacy Grant, the Evelyn Sweasy Charitable Trust Fund, the city of Red Wing, and the Prairie Island nuclear plant.