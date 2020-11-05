Since the beginning of the pandemic meat processors in Minnesota and Wisconsin have been booked months in advance.

“We’re booked up on butchering all the way into next April, May. And some even further on from that, sprinkled in for our regular customers," said Jim Huettl, the owner or Huettl's Meats in Lake City.

In Red Wing, Koplin’s Village Market processes deer for local hunters. As with other businesses, there is not a guarantee that Koplin's will have room for deer in 2020. Cheryl Koplin explained that once the coolers are full, they can’t process anymore.

Huettl echoed that sentiment saying, “When we fill up we’re going to just shut it off.”

This season would not be the first time that local businesses could not keep up with the demand for deer processing. “In the early season we were able to keep up, last year and the year before we had to turn people away,” Koplin said.

The demand for processing is up throughout the region. Though Minnesota’s firearm season begins on Saturday, Nov. 7, processors have already worked on deer shot during the youth hunt and the beginning of archery season. After the youth hunt, Huettl saw about 60 deer.

Area butchers varied in what they said were working on and where their main demands originated, but one thing was the same: they are busy.

When an employee of JM Watkins in Plum City was asked to answer a couple of questions for the story, the reply was short: “Right now we don’t have the time.”

Along with working to keep up with demand for deer processing, businesses have seen a steady market for other types of meat.

Dale Kruse owns Meatheads in Red Wing and Bay City. He explained that many customers have worked to fill their freezers with meat and other perishables since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“They’re just more concerned about having product because of the scare that people had last spring with the stores running out of product,” Kruse said. He added, “and we definitely had a big increase last spring because of COVID.”

The increased demand for processing deer comes in a year where more deer can be brought home than in previous seasons. Barbara Keller, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources big game program leader, stated, “this season, hunters in general will see more chances to harvest deer. These opportunities are due to increases in deer populations in much of the state and as part of our response to chronic wasting disease in southern Minnesota.”

The shortage of processing is seen throughout the region. Currently, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture has grants available for processors to increase capacity for slaughter, processing and storage.

In an Oct. 28 press release Thom Petersen, Minnesota agriculture commissioner, explained, “Many processors made investments to increase their capacity in order to respond to the industrywide slow-downs during the COVID-19 outbreak, and we want to help them recover some of those costs. Others may still be considering adding capacity and we want to encourage them to do so.”