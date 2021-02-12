Pesky Plant Tracker, created by the Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center at the University of Minnesota, focuses on invasive wild parsnip and Japanese knotweed, two significant invasive species in the state. Pesky Plant Trackers collect valuable information on these species by observing and reporting seasonal changes in leaves, flowers, and fruits. This data informs Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center research on the control and management of these species.

Goodhue County Commissioner Paul Drotos is an advocate for tracking invasive species.

"The need to control invasive species is most obvious when walking through the forest and seeing buckthorn exploding or Asian bittersweet invading the hardwood canopy. The same unsettling feeling occurs when purple loosestrife overtakes a wetland. I have personal experience with the ecological devastation that Asian carp have wrecked on the Illinois River," he said.

Data collection on invasive species is important, according to Rob Venette, director of the Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center.

"Gaining data from citizen scientists is so valuable to the research being conducted at MITPPC. It’s really helpful to have as many people on the ground as possible observing these species. As we learn more about their basic biology, we’ll be able to better manage and control them," he said in a news release.

The observation season for these plants runs from March or April through October, so winter is the best time to get trained. Training includes the basics about invasive plants, resources for locating plants near you, identification tips for wild parsnip and Japanese knotweed and instructions for data collection. Training is entirely online.

“Becoming a Pesky Plant Tracker is a great way to get active, learn more about the plants around you, and make a positive difference in our understanding of invasive species,” said Abbie Anderson, program coordinator. “We know that both wild parsnip and Japanese knotweed exist in the Red Wing area, so it will be convenient to collect data on a weekly basis.”

Becoming a Pesky Plant Tracker is free and open to anyone. Additional details about the program and registration information are available at www.peskyplants.umn.edu/volunteer.