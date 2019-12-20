The third annual Frozen Gnome Fat Tire Challenge is returning on Saturday, Jan. 12 in New Richmond. It will be held at Barley John’s Brewery at 1280 Madison Avenue.

The bike race will be held in two sections. The first race will start at 9:30 a.m. The first race will be the competitive race class, lasting 45 minutes. This race is for more competitive riders with road and fat tire biking experience.

The second race will be the open class ride, which will last 35 minutes. This race is open to all riders, including those new to fat tire biking or with no race experience.

The races are held on a one-mile groomed course. There is no pre-registration. Registration will be held on site from 8:30-9:15 a.m. at Barley John’s. The race fee is $15, with riders under 18 able to ride for free.

Spectators have excellent access in this race. They can view the race from the Barley John’s Brewery parking lot or from areas along the course. Race director Brian Burns estimated that two-thirds of the course can be seen from the start-finish line.

Burns said the event went so well last year that no changes were made to the race plans for this year.

“The only change is there will be snow on the course. That’s what I’m hoping,” Burns said.