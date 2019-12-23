Samantha (Kizer) Beauvais has used her drive and competitive nature to become a top amateur bodybuilder and she has the hopes of advancing to the professional ranks.

Beauvais is a 2010 New Richmond High School graduate, where she was a member of the Tiger dance team. She’s also a former Miss Star Prairie. She said dance filled her competitive need, but once she completed school, she yearned for an outlet for that fire. Bodybuilding became that outlet.

“I needed that competitive side. I liked what the gym had to offer,” she said.

Beauvais competed in national meets in Miami, Chicago and Las Vegas in 2019. She plans to attend two national events in 2020. It is in 2020 that she hopes to earn her pro card so she can receive the benefits of being a professional, like getting sponsorships. She needs to win her division at a national meet to earn a pro card. Bodybuilders compete by height, with Beauvais competing at 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Her best finish at a national meet in 2017 was seventh place. She usually is competing against a group of 30 to 70 competitors.

Her husband and coach, Brian, was a bodybuilder for 10 years. He was the youngest competitor ever to earn the “Mister Minnesota” bodybuilding title.

The couple met four years ago and were married two years later. Samantha credits Brian’s guidance as a main reason she’s gotten so far in bodybuilding.

Beauvais took a two-year break from competing before returning in 2019. As she nears 30 years old, it is becoming decision time in her bodybuilding career.

“2020 will be the last year for competing for a pro card, unless I get super close. As a woman matures, her body changes. It’s not as fast to respond,” she said. “You have to have other goals in life too.”

If she does get a pro card, she’d be known nationally in the bodybuilding world. She said it’s a niche sport, so she would never end up on ESPN.

“That’s why it’s not a forever thing. There’s definitely wear and tear. If there’s an injury, you push through it,” she said.

Beauvais said judging is based on a number of factors, including symmetry, presentation and overall package of physique. Beauvais said she has a number of strengths that help her compete, led by stage presence, which she attributes to her years of being a dancer. She said her legs are an area she considers a weakness because she has strong, muscular legs.

“The judges don’t want to see too much muscle,” she explained. “Genetics do play a small role. My physique is well proportioned. My shoulders are one of my strengths.”

To concentrate on definition, without added muscle quantity, Beauvais said she lessens the weight she is lifting and concentrates on doing more reps, then balances it with extra cardio work. She said she likes to keep her body fat level below 10 percent.

Beauvais has striking blonde hair and a wide, effervescent smile that helps to present her personality and love for competing to the judges.

A major part of the discipline involves her diet for months leading up to any competition.

“I eat almost the same six meals a day for 16 weeks. I drink a gallon or more of water a day,” she said. Her diet is based around whole foods and a high protein diet.

Even in the months where she isn’t training for a meet, she works out daily to maintain her base muscle strength. When they go on vacations, she said they first scout out available gyms so she knows she’ll have a place to do her workouts each day.

Beauvais said she first got interested in lifting in high school, when former NRHS wrestling coach Mark Neumann tried to recruit her for his team. He liked her intensity and energy.

“It got me into lifting. He was the first one to make note of that,” she said.

She said she understands that some people might not be willing to make some of the sacrifices she makes to compete in this sport.

“It’s not a sport for everyone. I enjoy the structure. The food makes me feel good,” Beauvais said.