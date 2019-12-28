The Hudson Raidaires varsity and junior varsity dance teams continued their competition season Dec. 14 in Little Chute at Little Chute High School's Annual Holiday Invite. Hudson’s varsity took second place in Division 1 Jazz and Division 1 Hip Hop and 4th in Division 1 Pom and Division 1 Kick. All of the varsity solos and duets earned medals with top honors. Varsity members included, front row from left, Isabelle Lipps, Hailey Wilson, Emily Waldschmidt, Jordan Thill, Ella Blomker, Anna Nelson, Julia Bartels, Alivia Tennant, Lexi Sherman, Hailey Burgraff, Elliana Hurtgen, Madi Dulon, and Ruby Nelson. Middle Row; Haley Prince, Addi Thompson, Renee Vanderwerff, Emily Heckmann, Aubrey Loe, Hailey Plourde, Hunter Sivek, Kassie Ehrman, Marissa Brown, Elle Fallon, Avery Solheid, Gabby Maack, Sophie Johnson, Brooke Jackson, Mya Huppert, and Jada Jeske. Back row; London Gannon, Madilynn Miller, Sophia Huber, Mikaela Bolopue, Etta Zontelli, Natalia Rulli, Natalie Bendlin, Lauren Schmitz, Bella Sofie, Jillian Ulrich, and Ryannah Nelson. Photo courtesy of Liesl Nelson