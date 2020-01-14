HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson High School JV and varsity dance teams competed at the Western Wisconsin Conference Championship on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Eau Claire North High School.

The junior varsity won the jazz and hip hop categories and won the combined JV conference title, while the varsity team won the jazz and kick categories, and placed second in the Big Rivers Conference competition.

In the solo and duet divisions, Brooke Jackson, Anna Nelson, Mikaela Bolopue, Hailey Burgraff were named to the first team all conference group, with Jackson winning the solo competition and Nelson placing third. The duets performed by Alivia Tennant/Ella Blomker and Kassie Ehrman/Elle Fallon were named to the Big Rivers Conference second team, with Tennant/Blomker placing third overall.