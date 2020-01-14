The Hudson JV and varsity dance teams pose with the trophies they earned at the Western Wisconsin Conference Championship Saturday, Jan. 11, at Eau Claire North High School. In front row from left are Izzy Lipps, Emily Heckman, Jordan Thill, Brooke Jackson, Elle Fallon, Ella Blomker, Madi Dulon, Alivia Tennant, Hailey Wilson, Emily Waldschmidt, manager Emily Pottratz, Bella Sofie, and Jada Jeske. Middle row, Renee Vanderwerff, Ruby Nelson, Natalia Rulli, Avery Solheid, Hailey Burgraff, Maddi Miller, Hunter Sivek, Sophi Johnson, Hailey Plourde, Julia Bartels, Kassie Ehrman, Mikaela Bolopue, Manager Ben Halunen, Mya Huppert, Jillian Ulrich, and Haley Prince. Back row, Ryannah Nelson, Addi Thompson, Manager Liberty Siwik, Natalie Bendlin, Sophia Huber, Anna Nelson, Etta Zontelli, Elliana Hurtgen, Gabby Maack, Lauren, Schmitz, London Gannon, and Aubrey Loe. Photo courtesy of Amy Bartels
HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson High School JV and varsity dance teams competed at the Western Wisconsin Conference Championship on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Eau Claire North High School.
The junior varsity won the jazz and hip hop categories and won the combined JV conference title, while the varsity team won the jazz and kick categories, and placed second in the Big Rivers Conference competition.
In the solo and duet divisions, Brooke Jackson, Anna Nelson, Mikaela Bolopue, Hailey Burgraff were named to the first team all conference group, with Jackson winning the solo competition and Nelson placing third. The duets performed by Alivia Tennant/Ella Blomker and Kassie Ehrman/Elle Fallon were named to the Big Rivers Conference second team, with Tennant/Blomker placing third overall.