The River Falls varsity dance team placed first in Big Rivers Hip Hop and third in Jazz at the Western Wisconsin Conference Championship Saturday, Jan. 11, at Eau Claire North High School. Team members include, front row from left, Sydney Johnson, Emily Meyer, Haley Lodge, and Kadence Zielski. Middle row, Aspen Spears, Cecilia Purfeerst, Ella Cook, Ashley Kleist, Maiya Magnuson, and Sophie Lodge. Back row, JV coach Katie Pichla, Mattison Bocklund, Avery Maher, Grace Vivoda-Sadee, Haylee Weidell, and varsity coach Megan Franklin. Meyer, Lodge and Zielski were all named first team all-conference while Meyer placed second overall in the BRC with her solo. Photo courtesy of Virginia Johnson