HUDSON, Wis.-- All Hudson School District students in grades 4 through 12 who are interested in joining the Hudson Raider Shooting Club’s clay target team are invited to attend an informational and sign-up meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The meeting will be held at Hudson House Grand Hotel (1616 Crest View Drive) in the Chateau room, which is the big room on the main floor. Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Practices are slated to begin in mid-March at the Oakdale Gun Club and the season runs through mid-July, culminating in the National Championships in Marengo, Ohio. Although the team focus is on trap shooting, shooters can also participate in the sports of skeet, sporting clays and steel challenge pistol and rifle.

There are plenty of college scholarship opportunities available to those that wish to pursue a higher level of competition. For those who are dedicated to honing their skills, the HRSCI can even provide them a pathway to the U.S. Olympic Shooting Team.

The mission of the HRSCI is to provide, promote and perpetuate opportunities for young athletes to safely and enjoyably participate in a high quality, team-based sport, which is led by trained and dedicated adult coaches in a supportive environment. Coaches are focused on the safe handling and use of firearms.

For more information, visit the team website at www.hudsonraidershooting.com/, email at hudsonraidershooting@gmail.com or contact head coach Rick Persinger at 715-781-5539. The HRSCI is not affiliated with the Hudson School District.