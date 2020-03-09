Russ Patten hadn’t. But when a coworker said that climbing Mount Kilimanjaro was at the top of his bucket list, Patten’s interest was piqued. Within days, they began making plans for the expedition to climb the tallest free-standing mountain on the planet.

In January, they completed the nine-day expedition.

Patten of New Richmond and Tom Stirratt of Eagan, Minn., work together at Microsoft Corporation. Patten is an adventurous soul who enjoys traveling. He’s active in numerous outdoor activities, including being a member of the Big Ring Flyers Cycling Club, where he’s involved in road and off-road biking.

Stirratt is an avid hiker, but hiking is one of the few outdoor activities of which Patten hasn’t partaken. Once they agreed to make the climb, they began their research.

Mount Kilimanjaro is located in Tanzania in eastern Africa, near the equator. It is the tallest point on the African continent. The mountain is part of Kilimanjaro National Park. The area is served by Kilimanjaro International Airport. Anyone interested is only allowed to attempt a climb by using a guide and porter service. They chose the company Ultimate Kilimanjaro and chose the nine-day hike because of the company’s high success rate.

Patten tried to prepare himself by hiking the trails at Willow River State Park with his family. He and Stirratt also made a trip to Pike’s Peak in Colorado, climbing the first seven miles to begin understanding the challenges they would face.

“I didn't know enough about trekking to understand anything more than Kilimanjaro was one high piece of rock,” but added the idea “sounded just crazy enough to attempt,” Patten said of the idea to climb Kilimanjaro.

So within three months of conceiving the idea, they were flying to Africa to begin the 60-mile climb.

There were 10 trekkers in Patten’s group, along with 35 guides, cooks and porters. The staff did health checks on the climbers each day, checking pulse, oxygen saturation and mental acuity. The journey was planned with different distances each day, ending each day at a designated campsite. The days with shorter distances were planned because those were the days hikers were making larger elevation changes.

One highlight for Patten came during the sixth day, which landed on his 48th birthday.

“The chef found ingredients to make me a chocolate birthday cake with icing and they sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me in Swahili,” Patten said. “The tour company was amazing.”

The trekkers began the trip on a, 80-degree day. Each day as they progressed up the mountain, the temperatures cooled.

“On Summit Day, it was 15 degrees with a 30 mph wind, the wind chill was cold at the top,” Patten said.

That weather didn’t bother him, he said, but others in the group were bundled in five layers of clothes. This group had an international flavor, including climbers from the United States, Canada, Wales, Italy and Switzerland.

“Everyone was in great physical shape, everyone’s mental game was on-point when it mattered, and we worked together to get the job done,” Patten said.

The night before reaching the summit, Patten said he recalled feeling anxious.

“It was just taunting me. Every day it looked a little steeper, a little more daunting,” Patten said. “It looked more ominous the closer we got.”

The climbers left just before midnight for the final ascent.

“It was dangerous up there. The guides were serious. There was a sense of urgency we hadn’t seen the whole time,” Patten recalled. “It was strenuous up there. At that elevation you can’t work hard or go fast. There isn’t the oxygen available.”

At 6:18 a.m. the climbers reached the summit, just in time to see the sun rise from the top of Africa. It was in the final hours, climbing under a full moon, just before reaching the summit that brought the most vivid memories for Patten.

“What we saw next can only be described as other worldly and extraterrestrial. The trek from Gilman’s Point to Stella Point was a gradual incline under a full moon as we skirted the edge of the volcanic crater. The moon was full and bright, revealing a deep, volcanic crater brimming with untouched snow as far as the eye could see. It was absolutely surreal. None of us had the physical or mental capacity to even speak; therefore, we just slowly put one foot in front of the other as we stared awestruck at the crater. That image will be etched in my mind for the rest of my life,” Patten said. “It was like the world was waking up. We were above the clouds.”

It took eight days to climb the mountain, but just one to get back down.

An experience of this magnitude taught Patten things about himself.

“I’m more a destination person than a journey person. For me, the real joy came at the top. And I learned I really do like climbing mountains,” he said. “It was one the the hardest physical accomplishments of my life. Kilimanjaro was amazing, but I don't think I will do it again. There are other mountains to climb and there’s more of the world to see.”