The Fat Tire Birkie, an event raced on the professionally groomed American Birkebeiner Ski Trail, has become one of the premier snow fat tire bike races in the world.

The 2020 race was held on March 7 and many of the top finishers were from this area. There were 419 racers who completed the Big Fat 47K race, which is held near Cable.

The Big Ring Flyers and Apex Cycling are local biking groups and they had a strong representation at the Fat Tire Birkie, with more than 30 area racers competing in the races.

The success of the local racers was reflected by the five top 15 finishers, and there were 15 Big Ring Flyers to finish among the top 100 riders in the race.

The top local finisher was Chris Stevens of New Richmond. For the third straight year, Stevens and Corey Stelljes of Madison were the top two finishers. Stevens won the race in 2018 and Stelljes has won the past two Birkies.

Stevens said that with six miles remaining, there was still a lead pack of 15 racers. The group then reached one of the two remaining major hill climbs. By the time the racers crested that hill, the lead pack was down to three riders.

By the time they reached the final hill, Stevens and Stelljes were alone, battling for the lead.

“In the final climb, Corey attacked it. I thought I was ready,” Stevens said. “I was so mentally drained, he caught me not ready to go way into the red zone.”

By the time they reached the top of the hill, Stelljes had a 10-second lead. The lead remained at 10 seconds as they reached the finish line.

“He made such a bold move and I couldn’t cover it,” Stevens said, saying that he had no regrets over his performance.

Also finishing in the top 15 among the Big Ring Flyers were Thomas Olek, Jacob Olsen, Joel Beskar and Tanner Olek.

The start of the race was moved up an hour because of the warm conditions that day. Stevens said conditions made the course extremely fast, with many of the riders posting their best time on that course.

Stevens said the biggest improvement among the BRF riders was produced by Chris Wiswell of Somerset. Wiswell improved his time by an incredible 55 minutes.

Here are the results for members of the Big Ring Flyers, Team Apex and other local riders.

2. Chris Stevens, New Richmond 1:41.19

5. Thomas Olek, Roberts 1:42.29

7. Jacob Olsen, Roseville 1:43.29

12. Joel Beskar, New Richmond 1:47.31

15. Tanner Olek, Chippewa Falls 1:48.37

43. Steve Stocker, River Falls 1:55.21

53. Corey Burton, Roberts 1:57.52

66. Jake Palen, Cottage Grove 2:01.39

71. Patrick Parish, Minneapolis 2:03.10

76. John Koplau, New Richmond 2:04.21

77. Rod Hawkins, New Richmond 2:04.21

80. Brian Headlee, New Richmond 2:04.44

84. Brian Burns, New Richmond 2:05.14

98. Bruce Blair, Hudson 2:08.20

126. Nicholas Hardt, Lake Elmo 2:11.44

135. Corey Jurowski, New Richmond 2:14.37

157. Scott Goulet, Amery 2:18.18

184. Greg Mealhouse, Stillwater 2:20.01

196. Kesha Marson, New Richmond 2:24.30

199. Mitchell Leppicello, Stillwater 2:24.59

212. John LeRoy, Somerset 2:27.28

213. Chris Wiswell, Somerset 2:28.11

220. Bill Callas, Stillwater 2:30.21

275. Sarah Hartung, Hudson 2:41.42

276. Jon Hailey, New Richmond 2:41.43

279. Mike Lyner, Stillwater 2:42.19

391. Lisa Riemenschneider, New Richmond 3:16.40

403. Cheryl Iverson, Hudson 3:37.37