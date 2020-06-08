RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- While many youth sports associations have canceled their 2020 summer seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, the River Falls Baseball Council approved a plan last week that would at least allow River Falls baseball and softball teams to practice at First National Bank of River Falls Field.

The facility has been sitting empty since the grass and dirt field was replaced with artificial turf last fall, courtesy of an $850,000 grant from Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association Youth Development Foundation.

The plan would allow River Falls youth baseball and softball teams to schedule three-hour time slots to be used for small group practice and development opportunities while adhering to proper social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending all spring and summer youth sports be postponed or canceled in light of the pandemic. The Hudson Boosters became the latest group to cancel its activities when its board of directors posted a statement on its website last Thursday that it was canceling in-house and traveling softball and baseball this summer.

“Despite holding on to hope and working our way to what we had hoped would be a season, the obstacles ultimately became greater than what we could overcome, while continuing to focus on the safety of our players, their families and our community,” the statement read.

The New Richmond Baseball Club and the New Richmond Soccer Club previously announced they were canceling their respective 2020 seasons while River Falls Mayor Dan Toland announced in his weekly COVID-19 video update last week that the city would not be scheduling any youth park and rec activities on city fields and courts this summer. He said community members will still be allowed to use the facilities with social distancing in mind and for small gatherings for recreational purposes only.

While the plan approved last week by the River Falls Baseball Council doesn’t call for games to be played at First National Bank of River Falls Field, RFBC president Greg Peters said the group agreed to allow scheduled practices to take place under a strict set of guidelines.

“We’re getting a lot of requests from youth baseball and youth softball because all of the school fields are closed until at least July 1,” he said. “By scheduling, it would keep numbers down and it wouldn’t be chaotic. There’s no games going on, but the kids want to practice and we want them to practice.”

Access to the facility would be limited to two groups of 10 -- one group at the batting cages down the left field line and another group on the playing surface. Teams will be expected to be extremely vigilant in making sure rotating groups are not in the same area at the same time. Groups exiting the field should do so through the first base gate, while the other group enters through the third base gate.

Dugouts will be blocked and off-limits and spectators will not be allowed. Any equipment other than baseballs will be shared only if absolutely necessary and will be sanitized between each use. Otherwise, all players are expected to supply their own personal equipment. Players should also bring their own hand sanitizer to keep with their belongings to use as needed.

Most importantly, according to Peters, any player or coach who exhibits any potential symptoms associated with the virus should not attend.

“Hopefully this is a summer we won’t ever see again,” he said.

The RFBC is stressing to youth coaches that it is walking a fine line making First National Bank of River Falls Field available for practices while many surrounding cities have shut down their facilities for the summer. The location of the field just off the Highway 35/65 bypass makes it one of the most visible park amenities in western Wisconsin, and it will not go unnoticed if teams are not following the set guidelines.

“Coaches and organizational leaders will need to be attentive and intentional with the expectations,” the RFBC wrote in a statement outlining the guidelines. “Failure to follow these guidelines will result in immediate removal from any current or future opportunities for your team this summer.”

The RFBC isn’t the only group trying to accommodate some form of youth activities this summer. The Hudson Soccer Association will be offering a Summer Soccer Skills Building Series for an hour each Saturday from June 20 - Aug. 1 for players ages U5 through U10 after a survey indicated a number of families would still be open to attending small group recreational soccer opportunities at the Field of Dreams.

Each player will need to bring a soccer ball and hand sanitizer, players will be in small groups with a coach, and parents will be asked to maintain social distancing.