HUDSON, Wis.-- Despite an abbreviated season and a late start due to COVID-19, the Hudson Raider steel target team had a very good showing at the recent 2020 Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) Wisconsin State Match, which was held virtually at the Oakdale Gun Club in Lake Elmo.

Athletes competed using .22 caliber rifles and rimfire pistols, shooting at steel plates in a variety of configurations. All courses of fire were timed events and were conducted in a series of five strings with the lowest score discarded.

Five Raider athletes competed with three returning shooters and two brand new to the sport.

“Considering the kids only had an opportunity to practice three times before the competition began, they did exceptionally well, especially our rookies,” Hudson pistol/rifle coach Bryan Wells said.

Usually the shooters start practicing in late-March up until the state shoot in mid-June, and hit the range at least 10-15 times for practice. The squad placed first in rimfire pistol, second in iron sight rifle and third in optic sight rifle in the open squad division.

Individually, the Raiders also did very well. Given that this was the first time Jake Burger had ever shot a pistol or rifle, much less competed in this discipline, his showing was particularly impressive. He placed sixth in rimfire pistol in the intermediate/entry division, fourth in optic rifle and third in iron rifle.

Sadie Richter placed third in rimfire pistol, fourth in optic rifle and third in iron rifle in intermediate/advanced, and Paul Nordeen was eleventh in rimfire pistol, sixth in optic rifle and tenth in iron rifle in the junior varsity division. Garrett Wood, a varsity shooter, was second in rimfire pistol, fourth in optic rifle and fourth in iron rifle. Rounding out the varsity level was Brandon Armstrong, with first place in rimfire pistol, second in optic rifle and second in iron rifle.

The squad is registered to shoot in the Virtual National Championships at the end of July.

Participation in these events would not have been possible this year without assistance provided by Rick Leach, SASP National Director, who loaned the team two sets of steel plates so they could compete. Additionally, the kids received support from coaches Wells, Rick Persinger, Scott Otteson, and Dan Richter, as well as all the parents who chipped in.