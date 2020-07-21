HUDSON, Wis. -- The Hudson Raider clay target team scored in the top ten in a nationwide virtual trap league offered by the Scholastic Clay Target Program this summer.

The five-week virtual competition was open to every member team across the country and allowed athletes to compete virtually against all other teams. Hudson’s team finished strong in week five, posting five perfect scores for a total 125/125 targets earning them an overall 10th place finish out of 74 participating teams throughout the Nation. Three other Wisconsin teams also placed in the top ten.

The virtual league ran from June 1 through July 5 and the first scores were due in conjunction with the Raiders’ very first practice of the season. The top five scores from each week were used to establish the team’s total score for each week.

“I was amazed at how well our kids did right out of the starting gate this year,” coach Al Westhuis said. “They all posted very good scores from day one.”

The Raiders saw a wide range of age levels with scores in the top five each week.

“In this league any age division from rookie to collegiate can have their scores count toward the team’s total,” Westhuis explained. “You don’t just see the older, more experienced shooters on the leaderboard.”

The SCTP offers four divisions including rookie (grade 5 and under), intermediate entry (first year of participation in intermediate division, grades 6-8), intermediate advanced (grades 7-8), junior varsity (first year of participation in senior division, grades 9-12), varsity (grades 10-12) and collegiate (full time undergraduate).

Individually in their divisions, Mike Arnett was seventh in I/E mens, Lauren Kern earned second and Sadie Richter placed fourth in I/A ladies, Jacob Stolz was tenth in I/A mens, Alyssa Grezek was tenth in JV ladies, Holden Stanek earned 14th in JV mens and Brandon Armstrong was 12th in the varsity men’s division. Armstrong finished 15th overall out of 1,049 competitors with 122-of-125 total birds for the five week league.

Week one saw Armstrong, Gabe Stolz, Lauren Kern, Stanek and Dan Lawton in the top five with 116-of-125 total birds. Week two saw Armstrong, Brady Kern, Collin Richert, Stanek and Jacob Stolz with 117-of-125. Week three saw Armstrong, Lauren Kern, Ben Forcier, Brady Kern and Andrew Fullerton with 118-of-125. Week four saw Holden Stanek, Armstrong, Brady Kern, Lauren Kern and Jorden Persinger with 122-of-125. And week five saw Gabe Stolz, Brady Kern, Armstrong, Persinger and Richert with perfect 125 scores.

“The best part is how much fun these kids are having doing a sport they love,” Westhuis said. “We saw several kids hit their first 25 straight, 50 straight and 75 straight, which is a big milestone and boy, you should see the smiles.”